LItaly, Germany’s neighbor on the Baltic Sea until the Second World War, can feel well protected these days. In order to secure the NATO summit, the Bundeswehr has moved three squadrons of the Patriot air defense system to Vilnius. Last week, in preparation, Lithuanian and Polish special forces also practiced how to free an occupied building. Lithuania has also introduced border controls at its internal EU borders.

Gerhard Gnauck Political correspondent for Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania based in Warsaw.

The heads of state and government of the alliance partners will meet until Thursday in the Grand Duke’s Palace (dilapidated under Russian rule in the 19th century, rebuilt in 2009). Nothing can go wrong there.

There are great concerns that Belarus could stage incidents as background music, says Laurynas Kasčiūnas, chairman of the defense committee in the Vilnius parliament, of the FAZ now again “groups of migrants on the move, who could then suddenly be pushed by the border guards to Lithuania or Poland”. Added to this is the presence of Russian Wagner mercenaries in Belarus. According to Poland’s Defense Ministry, 1,000 Polish soldiers and almost 200 vehicles began moving near the Belarusian border at the weekend.

The Alliance’s most vulnerable area

From a Baltic point of view, there has been a lot of movement in the alliance recently. At the end of June, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius surprised the whole of Europe with an announcement: Berlin will give in to months of pressure from Lithuania and station an entire brigade of the Bundeswehr, around 4,000 men, permanently and with families in the country. So far, Germans, Britons and Canadians, who stepped in for the unwilling French, are each one size smaller, in battalion strength and only with rotating soldiers, present in the Baltic States. In addition, there are smaller units of other allies. And there is more movement.

Political scientist Margarita Šešelgytė from Vilnius University sees signs that Canada could also announce an increase to brigade strength at the summit. “Canada, which has long failed to meet the NATO countries’ commitment to a minimum level of military spending, wants to show its allies that it now wants to do more.” This development may also have increased the discreet pressure on Germany, now also to brigade strength shift up.







However, it will be years before the two “leading nations” of the alliance presence, Germany in Lithuania and Canada in Latvia, have reached full brigade strength. In the meantime, Lithuania has also approached a direct neighbor who has tackled what is currently Europe’s largest rearmament program: Poland. Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nausėda said at the end of June that a “dialogue on an exercise plan” had started with Poland. “That will include defending the Suwałki Corridor.” This corridor has been considered the Alliance’s most vulnerable area since Russia’s lightning-fast occupation of Crimea.

Here, between Belarus and the Russian exclave around Königsberg, Russian troops could seal off the Baltic States from NATO’s “mainland” and prevent supplies. It is remarkable that Poland and Lithuania are moving towards each other: in the 20th century, after a long history of very close ties, both peoples were linked by border disputes and minority conflicts.

The Balts have upgraded

“Today we are witnessing a golden decade for these relationships,” says Kasčiūnas. Until 2015, the Polish liberal forces saw the concerns of the Polish minority in Lithuania as a bargaining chip. Today, however, in Poland “the conservatives are in power, they have lowered these issues”. Together with his party, the ruling Fatherland Union, sister party of the CDU/CSU in the EPP, Warsaw is taking care of the region’s integration in security, energy and transport issues.







In addition, Poland has been massively rearming since the annexation of Crimea and especially since 2022. Today there are orders for about 1000 main battle tanks, as well as howitzers, F-35 fighter jets, Apache attack helicopters, HIMARS rocket launchers. Some of the deliveries have already started. This would make Poland the strongest land army in the European part of NATO.

The painful experiences of Russian and later Soviet occupation are driving the Baltic states to detach themselves from Moscow. For a long time they were seen as Europe’s “energy hole”, unconnected to the rest of the EU and therefore at risk. In 2015, however, Lithuania and Poland each opened an LNG terminal on the Baltic Sea. National gas and power lines, the latter also through the Baltic Sea to Sweden, are in operation today. However, the last connection to Russia and Belarus to date is that the Baltics are synchronized with the power grid of the two eastern neighbors. According to Lithuania’s wishes, this should end next year.

The Balts do not have combat aircraft and battle tanks; the airspace has been monitored by the stronger allies (“air policing”) for years. But the Balts have rearmed, Lithuania for example with the German wheeled tank “Boxer”, all countries with anti-tank weapons. “We’d like to keep the German Patriot missiles with us right away,” jokes Deputy Foreign Minister Jonas Survila. “But seriously: We welcome the announced German brigade and would like to decide at the summit on a joint rotating air and missile defense system so that air policing becomes credible air defense. That would be rational.”