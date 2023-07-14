US President Joe Biden on Thursday downplayed the risk of Russian President Vladimir Putin resorting to a nuclear weapon, after new threats from Moscow related to the possible delivery of Western F-16 jets to Ukraine.

The US president made these statements at a press conference in Helsinki with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto. His visit to Finland seeks to celebrate the recent accession to NATO of the Nordic country, which borders Russia.

This was what he said about nuclear weapons and other issues.

Russia has already lost the war

At the press conference, Biden was emphatic that Russian President Vladimir Putin “already lost the war” in Ukraine, noting that the current Ukrainian counteroffensive to reconquer territories taken by Russia in almost 17 months of war will force it to negotiate.

Putin “could end the war tomorrow, he would only have to say: ‘I stop’.” “But there is no chance that (Putin) will win the war in Ukraine (…). He has already lost it,” due to Russia’s lack of military resources and economic difficulties.

Asked about the possibility of the war in Ukraine going on for years, he said: “I don’t think the war will go on for years for two reasons. First, I don’t think the Russians can keep fighting forever, in terms of resources and capabilities. Second, I think there will come a time when President Putin will eventually decide that it is not in Russia’s interest economically, politically or otherwise to go on with the war,” he replied.

US President Joe Biden and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Despite the slow progress of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the east and south, the US president said he is convinced that Moscow will end up calling for negotiations.

“My hope and expectation is that Ukraine will make significant progress in its offensive and that this will lead to a negotiated solution at some point,” he said.

The US president also reiterated a pledge that Ukraine would eventually join NATO, despite the former Soviet republic’s frustration that it failed to get a membership timetable during this week’s Transatlantic Defense Alliance summit in Lithuania.

“It is not a question of knowing if (the Ukrainians) will join NATO, but of knowing when they will be able to join and they will join,” he said.

Putin warned shortly afterwards that Ukraine’s eventual NATO membership “will not improve Ukraine’s security.” and in a general way it will make the world more vulnerable and cause additional tensions on the international scene.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, citing, among other reasons, the need to prevent the former Soviet republic from one day joining the US-led transatlantic defense alliance.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In the photo Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Gavriil Grigorov. Sputnik/KremlinEFE/EPA

Biden talks about Putin’s nukes

The head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, indicated on Thursday morning that the delivery of Western F-16 fighter jets, necessary according to kyiv to strike behind the Russian front line, it would be considered a “nuclear” threat, since these devices are capable of carrying atomic weapons.

However, according to Biden, there is “no real prospect (…) of Putin using nuclear weapons”, because “not only the West, but also China and the rest of the world have said: ‘Don’t enter that terrain'”.

Biden arrived in Finland on Wednesday to close the European tour that began in London on Sunday.

Finland left behind decades of neutrality and in April became NATO’s 31st member.

Biden assures that Russia will not use nuclear bombs.

The entry of the country, which means that Russia now has another 1,300 kilometers of border with Nato, is a strategic setback for Moscow. Sweden should enter in turn shortly after the go-ahead from Turkey.

The US president also spoke of the aborted revolt in June by the Russian paramilitary group Wagner and he joked that their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, should be “careful what he eats.”

The visit to Finland symbolizes the great turn in relations between Washington and Moscow in recent years.

Five years ago, in the same Helsinki room, then-President Donald Trump held a joint press conference with Putin.

