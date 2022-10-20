Liz Truss became this Thursday the politician who has held the post of Prime Minister for the shortest time in the history of the United Kingdom, announcing her resignation after 45 days in Downing Street, haunted by the financial storm that unleashed the aggressive tax cut with which she aspired to boost the economy.

The British Conservative Party called this Thursday for urgent primaries to close its succession next week. A process in which, apparently, former Minister of Economy Rishi Sunak starts as the favorite.

Nevertheless, Truss’s resignation has triggered rumors about an eventual return to the front line of power of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Why? This is the landscape.

Liz Truss announcing her resignation this Thursday.

Why is Johnson’s name coming up again?

Speculation about the possibility of Boris Johnson returning to power began to sound even before the resignation of Liz Truss. In fact, it is a scenario that has been circulating in the conservative press for weeks.

A poll published Tuesday by the YouGov firm found that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the preferred candidate to replace Truss should she resign or be forced out by the party.

In that survey, 32 percent of British Conservative Party members said Johnson was the best alternative, followed by former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak (23%) and Defense Minister Ben Wallace (10%).

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the preferred candidate to replace Truss

It should be remembered that Johnson was forced to resign in July by his own colleagues. Back then, more than 50 members of his government resigned, asking the politician to step aside after a series of scandals bogged down his administration.

One of those scandals was the so-called Partygate, a series of parties organized at the executive headquarters in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, when the British were prohibited from meeting with relatives due to restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

But it so happens that Johnson’s landslide electoral victory in 2019 gave the Conservatives a majority they hadn’t seen since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, which has won him several supporters within his party, even after his departure a few months ago. .

And how likely is it to come back?

But the truth is that the hero of Brexit has great obstacles to overcome: his forced resignation due to scandals, for example, is still fresh and attributes some responsibility to him in the current conservative debacle.

In addition, Johnson still faces an investigation in the House of Commons. about his role in illegal parties during the pandemic, casting a shadow over his chances of being re-elected.

It even remains to be seen if Johnson, now embarking at 58 on a lucrative career as a speaker around the world, would be willing to assume the leadership of the formation again two years before a legislative in which the polls promise a landslide victory. of the Labor opposition.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street in central London.

However, British media claim that Johnson would be considering the option of running again as prime minister and Leader of the party.

Political sources assured the British newspaper Guardian that Johnson feels his return is a matter of “national interest.” They also stated that the politician considers that his departure was unfair and that his period was “cut off prematurely.”

Those same sources assure that Johnson believes that he still has “a lot to do” from 10 Downing Street, that is, from the residence of the British prime ministers.

Despite this, the Conservative Party on Thursday changed the number of votes and the methodology it will use to elect a new premier, complicating Johnson’s path back to power.

As announced by the conservative Graham Brady, responsible for organizing the election of a new leader, the candidates to succeed Liz Truss as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom they must have the support of at least 100 of the 357 Tory deputies.

In the event that the support of the parliamentary group is divided between two candidates, it will be the party’s affiliates who choose the next head of government of the United Kingdom in an online vote.

Thus, the Conservatives have increased the number of necessary endorsements compared to the 30 they demanded in the primaries in which Truss won and have accelerated the voting deadlines to appoint the next prime minister as soon as possible.

In practice, the limits established by the party limit the maximum number of applicants who may participate in the process to three.

The truth for Boris is that his support hasn’t changed at all since he was kicked out.

Therefore, some sources say that Boris does not have enough support to get the 100 votes needed in the election.

“The truth for Boris is that his support hasn’t changed at all since he was kicked out. He then had approximately 40 deputies who still supported him,” a former foreign minister told TheGuardian.

That same source assures that the former prime minister could obtain only 60 votes, which would leave him out of the race.

Other sources cited by the same media outlet maintain that those who backed Boris Johnson in the past came out strongly weakened after the brief term of Liz Truss, hitting the previous leader’s options to return to his post.

The truth is that Johnson’s candidacy could be a reality, well Guardian contacted a source close to the former prime minister, who assured that the politician is already looking for donors to finance a possible campaign.

Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

For now, it is known that the British Conservative Party will conclude the process of electing its new leader by October 28, with which the country will have a new resident in Downing Street by then.

However, the party faces a difficult road in the country with the call of the opposition side to hold elections that will definitively remove them from power.

The leader of the British Labor Party, Keir Starmer, for example, demanded this Thursday the calling of general elections “now”.

“The Conservative Party has shown that it no longer has a mandate to govern. After 12 years of Conservative failure, the British people deserve much better than this revolving door of chaos,” Starmer said in a statement.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

