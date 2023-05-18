Ukraine ruled out any peace negotiations with Russia in exchange for territories, when receiving this Wednesday a Chinese emissary who is testing a mediation in the conflict.

Ukraine “does not accept any proposal that implies a loss of its territories” or a position freeze that would allow Russian troops to remain in the east of the country, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Beijing envoy Li Hui, he reported. the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kuleba instead exposed in that meeting “the principles for the restoration of a lasting and just peace, founded on respect for the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the ministerial statement added.

Li Hui, special representative for Eurasian Affairs and former Chinese ambassador to Moscow, arrived in Kiev on Tuesday with a mission to seek a “political solution” to the conflict that sparked the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

China, a close partner of Moscow, has never publicly condemned the Russian invasion and proposed a 12-point plan to end the war, met with skepticism by Western powers allied with Ukraine.

China’s special representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui (3-R) talks with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (4-L) during their meeting in kyiv, See also Russia-Ukraine war, Poland: "Ready to host US nuclear weapons"

Chinese President Xi Jinping said after meeting Putin in Moscow in March that both countries strengthened a “strategic alliance” that inaugurates a “new era” in bilateral relations.

The Ukrainian foreign minister highlighted on Wednesday the “important” role of China in the search for peace, although kyiv tries to promote its own proposal, which involves recovering all the territories occupied by Russia, including the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

The South African peace plan

Hours before, kyiv had given signs of hope towards a possible negotiation, when Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski welcomed the initiative of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to organize a peace mission made up of African leaders.

The South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, announced on Tuesday his intention to present a proposal to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine next weekend to visit both countries with an African peace mission in which the heads of state of Egypt, Senegal, Congo, Zambia and Uganda would also participate.

The South African president launches this initiative after the US ambassador in Pretoria claimed to have information that South Africa sent arms and ammunition to Russia last December.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As confirmed to the daily Ukrainska Pravda by the spokesman for the Ukrainian presidential office, Ukraine is willing to receive the peace mission in kyiv.

“The President of Ukraine welcomed this peace initiative. Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to welcome these distinguished visitors to Ukraine, to listen to their proposals, discuss the Ukrainian Peace Formula and invite them to join in its implementation,” Nikolenko told the Ukrainian publication.

The Ukrainian presidential office spokesman also claimed that Ramaphosa informed Zelensky of his intention to visit kyiv with other African leaders in their conversation on May 13.

Russia’s response to South Africa’s plan

For his part, Russia assured this Wednesday that it is not aware of the details of the peace proposals presented by the countries of Africa and Brazil, but it is willing to study them, unlike the West, which only accepts the kyiv plan, declared Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“There are other peace initiatives, that of Brazil, that of the president of South Africa. In both cases we responded to the calls of our Latin American and African friends who are willing to study their proposals,” he said at a press conference with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Aleinik.

According to Lavrov, these are initiatives “generated by the sincere desire to help stabilize the world order.” “But for now, unlike our Chinese neighbors, we have not received any documents from the Brazilians or the Africans,” he said.

And Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/AFP

The head of Russian diplomacy stressed that Moscow is open to the corresponding “contacts when they are ready, since we are interested in transmitting our logic to the greatest number of our partners on all continents.”

The leaders of the G7 will also address at their summit in Hiroshima (Japan) how to create the “right” conditions for the parties to the conflict in Ukraine sit down to negotiate, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Wednesday.

The adviser told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Japan that the leaders of the world’s most industrialized countries will discuss the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the international community.

