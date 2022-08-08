How likely is a meeting between Putin and Zelensky? This says Moscow

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Volodimir Zeleneski (L), President of Ukraine, and Vladimir Putin (R), President of Russia.
Sergei SUPINSKY and Sergei GUNEYEV / various sources / AFP
Volodimir Zeleneski (L), President of Ukraine, and Vladimir Putin (R), President of Russia.
Turkey offered last week to host the meeting between the two leaders.
August 08, 2022, 07:09 AM
The Kremlin said on Monday that there are currently no conditions for a meeting between the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, after Turkey reiterated its willingness to host that meeting.
(Also read: Russia accuses Ukraine of perpetrating attacks on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant)
“Now the necessary conditions for the meeting mentioned by Mr. (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan do not exist,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov.
The Turkish president said last week that he had reminded his Russian counterpart during a meeting between the two in Sochi (Black Sea) that Ankara was willing to host a summit between Putin and Zelensky to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict at the negotiating table.
Peskov indicated on Monday that this meeting would be possible only after the delegations of the parties “do their homework” to prepare for the meeting.
(You may be interested in: ‘There is a real risk of nuclear disaster’: IAEA on Europe’s largest plant)
The Kremlin spokesman assured that currently the Ukrainian side “has disappeared from the radar” and the negotiation process has stopped.
“The special military operation continues until its objectives are achieved,” he stressed.
kyiv has previously said that if Moscow organizes a referendum in Ukrainian territories under its control to unite them with Russia, “it will close any possibility of negotiations with Ukraine.”
*With information from EFE
August 08, 2022, 07:09 AM
