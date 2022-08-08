How likely is a meeting between Putin and Zelensky? This says Moscow

The Kremlin said on Monday that there are currently no conditions for a meeting between the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, after Turkey reiterated its willingness to host that meeting.

“Now the necessary conditions for the meeting mentioned by Mr. (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan do not exist,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov.

The Turkish president said last week that he had reminded his Russian counterpart during a meeting between the two in Sochi (Black Sea) that Ankara was willing to host a summit between Putin and Zelensky to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict at the negotiating table.

Peskov indicated on Monday that this meeting would be possible only after the delegations of the parties “do their homework” to prepare for the meeting.

Shelling on a factory storage damaged by a rocket hit near Chuhuiv, Kharkiv area, Ukraine.

The Kremlin spokesman assured that currently the Ukrainian side “has disappeared from the radar” and the negotiation process has stopped.

“The special military operation continues until its objectives are achieved,” he stressed.

kyiv has previously said that if Moscow organizes a referendum in Ukrainian territories under its control to unite them with Russia, “it will close any possibility of negotiations with Ukraine.”

