The appearance of thrombotic events such as serious side effects by the administration of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines, have caused the population to feel fear and reject receive the doses of this serum developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford.

The same has happened with the recommendation to stop Janssen’s vaccination made by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), after the appearance also of thrombotic events in people who have received this vaccine.

According to Johnson & Johnson, the pharmaceutical company that developed the Janssen vaccine, these cases have occurred more frequently in women between 18 and 48 years old and symptoms can appear between 6 and 13 days after the application of this vaccine against COVID-19.

What causes these thrombotic events and which people are most at risk for them is still being studied. Fernando Simon, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), acknowledged last Monday that there are a total of 12 cases of AstraZeneca-related thrombi in study among the 2,575,716 vaccinated people with this drug in Spain.

According to a report from the University of Oslo and a study funded by the German Research Foundation, they conclude that the occurrence of thrombotic events is due to an immune response “mediated by platelet activating antibodies against FP4 “, that is, to the appearance of antibodies against this protein and a deficiency of platelets in the blood.

Margarita del Val, immunologist at the CSIC, explained that the risk of suffering from these rare thrombi is the same for both men and women, whether they are under or over 60 years of age: “There have been more cases of rare thrombotic events in women because there have been more women than men who have received the Astrazeneca vaccine. There is no reason to be alarmed because it is a very safe vaccine and the risk of side effects is extremely low ”.

Experts insist this is a serious side effect but very rare. So rare that you are more likely to win the Christmas lottery, die in a car accident, or randomly hit a PIN number.

Regarding other situations that can cause this type of thrombotic events, such as those observed with the administration of these two vaccines, there is a greater probability of suffering a thrombus due to smoking, taking birth control pills (and other commonly used medications such as ibuprofen) or carry a sedentary life.

Chances of suffering a thrombus

Smoking: 0.17% chance of suffering a thrombus (1,763 per million)

Smoking: 0.17% chance of suffering a thrombus (1,763 per million) Taking contraceptives: 0.12% chance of suffering a thrombus (500-1,200 cases per million).

Taking contraceptives: 0.12% chance of suffering a thrombus (500-1,200 cases per million). Get vaccinated with AstraZeneca: according to the Ministry of Health, there is a probability of 0.0001% or even less.

Get vaccinated with AstraZeneca: according to the Ministry of Health, there is a probability of 0.0001% or even less. Get vaccinated with Janssen: 0.00008%. There have only been 6 cases out of 7 million people vaccinated.

Get vaccinated with Janssen: 0.00008%. There have only been 6 cases out of 7 million people vaccinated. Sick of COVID-19 with a serious prognosis: you have a probability of suffering a thrombotic event of 16.5%.

Taking medications such as ibuprofen, nolotil or paracetamol, antidepressants or corticosteroids can cause arterial thrombosis if they are taken in high amounts. Obesity and a sedentary life are also risk factors for thrombosis.

Other probabilities

Probability of being hospitalized for COVID-19: 10.01%.

Probability of being hospitalized for COVID-19: 10.01%. Probability of dying from this disease: 2.27%.

Probability of dying from this disease: 2.27%. Let yourself win the Christmas lottery: 0.001% compared to 0.0001% of suffering a thrombus from getting vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

Let yourself win the Christmas lottery: 0.001% compared to 0.0001% of suffering a thrombus from getting vaccinated with AstraZeneca. Be struck by lightning: 0.0002%.

Be struck by lightning: 0.0002%. Having a traffic accident: 0.28% according to a report by Goodyear and RACE.

Having a traffic accident: 0.28% according to a report by Goodyear and RACE. Suffering a run over: 30% in people over 60 years old and 6% in those under this age.

Suffering a run over: 30% in people over 60 years old and 6% in those under this age. Hitting a random mobile PIN number: 0.01% more likely to suffer a thrombotic event with AstraZeneca.

It is 100 times more likely to find a four-leaf clover and 15 times more likely die from a bee sting to have this serious side effect.