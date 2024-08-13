The origin of life on Earth is one of the most fascinating and studied mysteries of biology. Imagine a young and turbulent planet, where comets and volcanoes were thought to be the protagonists in the formation of the first organic molecules. However, a new research coordinated by George Whitesides of Harvard University, published in the journal PNASreveals an actor unexpected: lightning.

The traditional theory holds that comets, asteroids, and volcanoes provided the energy needed to create the complex molecules that are the basis of life. But what if I told you that lightning may have played a more important role than was he thought? Simulating the conditions of the primitive Earth in laboratoryresearchers have discovered that the electrical discharges of lightning were capable of triggering chemical reactions fundamentals. These discharges, interacting with the air, soil and water, would have led to the formation of essential molecules containing nitrogen and carbon, such as ammonia.

Lightning: A New Point of View

Imagine a primordial thunderstorm, with lightning bolts tearing through the sky and striking the Earth’s surface. These bolts would have created a highly energetic environment, ideal for the formation of new molecules. The authors of the research point out that life is the result of great teamwork: comets and asteroids alone, as well as lightning or volcanism, would not have been sufficient to produce the amount of materials necessary for the first forms of life.

Despite the importance of comets and volcanoes, lightning would have produced a significant amount of new molecules, making them key players in the great theater of the origin of life. This discovery changes the way in which We see the formation of the first organic molecules, highlighting how the collaboration between different natural phenomena led to the spark of life.

Think about it: every thunderstorm we observe today could be a distant echo of those primordial events that they have made our existence possible. Lightning, with its power and beauty, reminds us that even the most chaotic natural phenomena can create something extraordinary.

This research invites us to look at the world with new eyes, to to amaze us of the complexity and beauty of natural processes. Never underestimate the power of natural phenomena: what seems trivial today may have played a fundamental role in our past.

If this article has piqued your curiosity, share it with your friends and continue following iCrewPlay to discover other fascinating stories about our incredible universe.