Menschen liegen sich in den Armen und stimmen Schmählieder wider den Rassemblement National an: „Die ganze Welt hasst die Faschisten“ oder „Bardella, halt’ Deine Fresse“. Pyrofackeln werden gezündet. Um 20.17 Uhr lugt dann auch noch die Sonne hinter den Wolken hervor. Die Stimmung ist beschwingt.

„Es ist unglaublich, was hier passiert“

Im Laufe des Abends füllt sich die Place de la République immer weiter. Das völlig unerwartet starke Abschneiden des Linksblocks Neue Volksfront versetzt die Anwesenden und Zuströmenden in Freude. Während von der Straße auf der Südseite des Platzes Hupkonzerte der vorbeifahrenden Autofahrer ertönen, wird der Jubel rund um das Monument immer lauter. Fahrende Händler machen einen Reibach mit den Feierwütigen und verkaufen lauwarmes 1664er Dosenbier für 5 Euro je Stück. Die an diesem Abend in Alarmbereitschaft versetzten Polizisten und Gendarmen verfolgen das Geschehen zunächst nur aus einiger Entfernung.

“Macron, I hate you with all my heart”: A demonstrator on Sunday evening on the Place de la République in Paris Reuters

Among those celebrating on the Place de la République are Aure and Antoine, both of whom are beaming from ear to ear. “We are super happy,” says Aure. “We are even shaking a little. It is unbelievable what is happening here,” explains the young Frenchwoman. We must keep fighting, the battle against the Rassemblement National has not yet been definitively won – but it is for today.

“We didn’t know if we were going to war or celebrating,” Antoine added. Three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, party leader Jordan Bardella and their people may have gained fewer seats in parliament than feared, but they still made significant gains. That’s why they’ve only achieved a “half victory” and why the French need to unite even more strongly against the right-wing populists. But tonight he’s “full of joy, proud of the French and proud to be here,” says Antoine.

Palestinian flags cost as much as canned beer

At least the left appears united on this Sunday evening. The fundamental differences of opinion between the radical and moderate forces in the New Popular Front electoral alliance are blurred in the euphoria on the Place de la République. While French flags are only seen here and there, Antifa, Green and Palestinian flags are flying wildly here.

An older lady also sells Palestinian flags for the same price as canned beer. The Gaza war is also the subject of the banner that hangs prominently on the monument: “Stop the genocide.” Antifa chants are sung again and again.