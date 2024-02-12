While hardly anyone notices, a crucial tax law was amended on the last meeting day of the old House of Representatives on October 26, 2023. This has far-reaching consequences for succession in large family businesses. Reporter Merijn Rengers explains how the influential lobby behind the change in the law further widens the gap between rich and poor.

Also read: Like this. Now first a tax benefit. How the Bavaria family managed things very well for themselves

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Guest: Merijn Rengers Presentation: Egbert Kalse Editorial: Lotteke Boogert, Suzan Yücel Edit: Yeppe van Kesteren Photo: Getty Images Correction: In the episode Merijn says that the last meeting day of the previous House of Representatives is on October 25. That must be October 26th.