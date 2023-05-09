DThe federal government is serious about its plan to award contracts only to companies that are subject to a collective agreement. The threshold value is “an estimated order value or contract value of 10,000 euros without sales tax”. This emerges from the draft bill for a law “to strengthen collective bargaining autonomy by ensuring adherence to collective agreements when awarding public contracts by the federal government and other measures”, which was drawn up under Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD). The aim is to reverse the trend towards declining collective bargaining coverage in the German economy.

A month ago, Heil had announced that he would present a draft law with Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) by June that would stipulate compliance with the collective agreement in the federal government. He is striving for federal contractors to grant their employees all the regulations of the industry collective agreement – for wages, but also for allowances, Christmas bonuses and vacation. The new regulation should come into force at the turn of the year.

The surcharge on the Collective Bargaining Act is therefore anything but surprising. The SPD, Greens and FDP already announced in their coalition agreement: “In order to strengthen collective agreements, public procurement by the federal government will be subject to compliance with a representative collective agreement for the respective industry, with the award being based on a simple, unbureaucratic declaration.” repeatedly confirmed this intention. “If we as a state spend tax money, then entrepreneurs who don’t pay their people properly should no longer benefit from it,” argues Heil.

criticism of more bureaucracy

In December, the Ministries of Labor and Economy launched a consultation process on the legislative plan. Associations, chambers, trade unions, but also lawyers and individual companies took part. The reactions are extremely varied. “The Federal Collective Bargaining Agreement is a measure to strengthen collective bargaining by helping to prevent social and wage dumping by creating equal competitive opportunities,” says Stefan Körzell, board member of the German Trade Union Confederation. If the state lives up to its role as a role model and emphasizes the role of collective agreements, this will have an impact on the private sector.



Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD)

:



Image: dpa



The opposite is the assessment of the Association of Family Entrepreneurs. “We reject the binding of federal procurement to compliance with collective agreements,” writes René Bohn, head of labor market and social security there. Unfortunately, it has become a nonsensical practice to disqualify employers who are not bound by collective agreements as “bad” employers per se. From the point of view of family entrepreneurs, it is inadmissible to favor companies bound by collective bargaining agreements (negative freedom of association).







Unions lose cohesion

The Central Association of German Crafts expresses itself in a friendly tone, understanding of the goal, but critical in the matter. It is very important to the skilled trades to provide employees with appropriate and fair working conditions. As a rule, this is done via collective bargaining structures. Tariff loyalty regulations in public procurement law served social and economic policy goals. “The actual purpose of public procurement law, however, is the organization of competition for public contracts,” it says. The planned regulation would lead to further bureaucracy. “In particular, small and micro-enterprises, which are prevalent in the skilled trades, are effectively excluded from the award procedure,” warns the Central Association.

As reported by the Federal Statistical Office, the employment relationship for around 43 percent of employees in Germany was recently regulated by a collective agreement – with significant differences between West and East. But one thing is the same. The value has fallen here as there. According to the official statisticians, in 1998 76 percent of employees in the former federal territory were covered by a branch or company wage agreement. Their reach there has dropped to 54 percent by 2021. In East Germany, the values ​​have fallen from 63 percent in 1998 to 45 percent in the year before last. The development is therefore clear: Collective bargaining coverage is decreasing.

But if you only look at the employer side, you only get half the truth. Because the trade unions are also losing their cohesiveness. The number of its members is falling steadily – from 7.8 million in 2000 to 5.6 million last year. That’s a drop of more than a quarter. And the following applies here: trade unions with weak members find it more difficult to enforce collective agreements.