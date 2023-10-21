Home page World

From: Giorgia Grimaldi

How should we as a society deal with populism? Krömer and El Ouassil are trying to find an answer to this difficult question.

In episode 48 of the “Feelings” podcast, Host speaks Kurt Krömer with Samira El Ouassil. Many people know her as a columnist mirror and from over media, as Podcaster, author of the bestseller “Telling Monkeys” or as an actress in “Storm of Love”. At first glance, the two have a lot in common. Shared in a previous episode Krömer already has inside information about his life as an actor. He was last seen in the film “Best Man”, to which fans reacted mixed.

Kurt Krömer and Samira El Ouassil in the podcast “Feelings” © Photostand/Future Image/Imago

At the beginning they talk about job titles, anarchy and why Krömer describes himself as a “neo-clown”. What the comedian didn’t know, however, was that El Ouassil was a candidate for the chancellorship. Nearly. The Federal Election Committee did not allow the satirical party “The Party” to take part in the federal election, but that did not stop them from doing so. In 2009, El Ouassil, then still a student, presented herself as a candidate for chancellor. This anecdote leads Krömer and El Ouassil to politics.

Krömer has the feeling that “it’s going to happen at some point”

Krömer asks El Ouassil what she would have done given Trump’s success if she had been German Chancellor at that time. El Ouassil replies: “Not even real politicians knew how to deal with this situation.” Krömer draws a parallel to today: “Nobody believed it and yet he became one. Today for example: Thuringia, 30 percent AfD. Everyone sits there. Either they don’t do anything at all or they just say, ‘Well, no, that’s not possible.'” Krömer wants to know whether she doesn’t also have the feeling that “at some point it will go away” and that the “Trump effect will set in.”

El Ouassil explains in the Krömer podcast why we should believe populists

El Ouassil puts this statement into perspective and also sees responsibility with the population: one can believe populists and autocrats when they make populist statements. “I think we’re still a long way from that because we still say ‘he meant it differently, there was a subtext, he was misunderstood, he’s natural like that, he would never do that’. And then he does it anyway. And then everyone is surprised.”

El Ouassil criticizes how we try to decipher what populist parties or politicians communicate, both in Germany and in the USA. “Hold out the stick, let everyone jump over it and then pull back and say: ‘Of course everyone got that wrong’, this “game” is mastered perfectly by both the AfD and Trump, says the columnist. But playing this game is “not a good way to deal with extremist positions in politics”. That’s why she appeals: Instead of wasting time debating what was said and how something was meant, one should simply believe what is said and stick to the spoken word.

“Or am I too naive?” asks Krömer

El Ouassil explains how paradoxical she finds the attitude towards the AfD and the reporting about the party. “How tolerant and democratic do you want to be with people who are interested in dismantling democracy. And are you part of this disintegration if you are so tolerant that you invite these people into your show?” Krömer then presents the columnist with his idea of ​​how we can deal with the AfD in the future.

“A year ago I would have said: The AfD is shit, come on, fuck off, I don’t want to see you […] Now I am of the opinion that we have to clarify things.” He wants to expose AfD politicians as “liars” by asking them about topics on which they would not speak out voluntarily because they have no solutions, for example Living space, digitalization or pension. This way you would always have the party in view and could confront them about it. “Or am I too naive?” asks Krömer.

“Got’cha journalism” doesn’t work for the AfD, says El Ouassil in the Krömer Podcast

El Ouassil “loves this vision,” but she thinks: “The people who vote for the AfD are doing it despite the lies.” She thinks that the AfD’s “program,” which would only consist of a “big no,” is the crux of the matter. This means that anyone who is dissatisfied with something, for example their pension, would be picked up.

“Got’cha journalism”, i.e. catching someone lying, wouldn’t help. On the contrary, some would see big lies from politicians as an anti-establishment gesture. “They don’t think it’s as bad as we would like. I think that’s the basic problem. The priorities are different and the outrages are different.”

