If you have seen any of the trailers or commercials of the next movie of Super Mario Bros., you’ve no doubt heard snippets of tunes you recognise. The movie seems to be packed with tunes straight out of the lore of the games of Mario, albeit with some major orchestral changes. There is no doubt that fans of Mario they will be pleasantly surprised aurally when the film arrives on April 5, 2023.

The composer of the film Super Mario Bros., Brian Tyler, spoke about the work he did on the film’s soundtrack. Tyler created some unique melodies and was inspired by many songs from Mariobut the most important thing is that he worked together with the composer of Nintendo, koji kondoto exchange ideas.

koji kondo, the original writer of this music, who I adore and am friends with, was a big part of this. I talked to him bouncing ideas all the time: “Okay, how about I do this for this?” because he wanted to incorporate things. Sometimes it’s invisible, like an easter egg. The harp may be making a selection screen line in Mario Kart It only happens when you’re in the waiting room. there is a part [en la película] in which Mario and Luigi are in a waiting room, and I thought it would be cool if within the soundtrack which is actually a mystery score, you hear the harp playing the music from the waiting room. I wanted to fully immerse myself and make the music of the film a feast for the people who see it 1,000 times, or the fans of Mariobut also making sure it worked on a dramatic level,” said Brian Tyler, composer of the soundtrack for Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

The new movie of Super Mario Bros. has generated a lot of excitement among fans of the iconic video game character. The fact that the movie is being produced by Illumination, the studio behind hit animated movies like My favorite villain and The minions, has aroused even more interest in the project. In addition, the fact that the film is counting on the participation of talented musicians such as composer Brian Tyler and the legendary composer of Nintendo koji kondo, promises a spectacular soundtrack that will appeal to both fans of the franchise and lovers of film music in general. The film is scheduled for release on April 5, 2023.

Via: GoNintendo