It all started with a stolen shirt. Specifically with a piece of clothing that Papo Kling took without permission from her girlfriend at the time, after seeing to his surprise how several women were asking him about her on the street. With the stolen shirt, she traveled to Thailand to find a workshop where they could replicate the design for a few euros and commissioned a production with the money he had earned alongside a “son of a great businessman” in an opaque business. “In the book I tell it a bit as if it were Indiana Jones,” recalls Kling (46 years old, Buenos Aires), who at the time was an Argentine migrant studying Sociology in Madrid, “but the truth is that when you are in your early twenties and you want to adventure, anything is an excuse. I think this was an excuse, because I never considered having a clothing brand. I simply had the desire to live, the desire to get out of the horrible job I had in a joint in Alonso Martínez,” he says by phone.

So it all started with a stolen t-shirt. And copied: “I want to demystify this creation thing a little. In the West, copying, since the Enlightenment, is a kind of theft of the soul; The Chinese have a different conception and that is why they shamelessly copy everything, because they consider that the improvement appears in the copy. When you copy, what you do is take what is good and improve it by adding something of your own. Everything is invented, creation is rearranging the things that are out there and perhaps giving them a new meaning. That happened with our first t-shirt, which was a hit. When I saw that Zara copied it I said: ‘Well, maybe with this I can do something more than pay for diving trips.’

Papo Kling and cover of the book 'Exposed Fracture' (Círculo de Tiza)

Back in Madrid he began to sell the garments in that temple of modernity that was the Fuencarral Market at the beginning of this century. Soon they began to sport the Kling label. The Valencia filter did not yet exist and everything was trusted to flash of the digital camera and the subsequent montage in Fotolog. While velvet tracksuits were triumphing in New York or Los Angeles, here the blogs tracked the colorful minidresses of Patricia Conde, a national style icon in those years. In a short time, Kling’s clothes were viral, at a time when that term was still being coined. “We were one of the first brands in what later went viral. We are talking about 2004, 2008, there was not even Instagram, but I was horrified to see the power of social networks, I saw that they were a Pandora’s box. So much so that it never crossed my mind to have my own. But that power that scared me at that moment helped us a lot to make ourselves known, it is undeniable.”

Nor can it be denied that their collections had something that attracted young women of that generation, with their naïve prints and affordable prices. “We carved out a niche for ourselves because we broke a bit of this logic that we had to sell. We did fun things, things we didn’t worry about if they were going to sell, things we liked. At least at the beginning, all decisions were based on what was attractive to us and that generated a unique identity; rather, it generates identity. The problem with brands is that when they enter into that logic of selling, of the algorithm and all that, the essence tends to disappear. I wasn’t even interested in fashion, I was interested in art, cinema, literature, music. I found the outlandish, the strange color combinations, the ugly, fun. And I think a lot of people caught those codes.”

From the VIP room to the courts

Papo Kling speaks without restraint or modesty and gladly denounces the system that welcomed him effusively and then unceremoniously rejected him. He confirms the cliché that Argentines are great storytellers in the interview and in the book that he has just published about his experiences, Exposed fracture (Chalk Circle). He does so from the phrase with which he opens the story: “The logical thing would have been to start telling this story several years earlier and perhaps in a different way, but I think it makes sense to tell it from that morning in April 2015, when at least After five minutes of meeting I knew that not only was my company going bankrupt, but that I also had a good chance of ending up in jail.”

Just a couple of years before, in 2013, the company had a turnover of 17.5 million euros, had just begun its successful expansion throughout the United States and was selling in hundreds of points in countries such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy, as well as in 15 own stores spread throughout Spain. At the head of the almost half a thousand employees was the creator of everything, Papo, who traveled the world in business while he was closing new alliances: “I don’t remember having enjoyed absolutely anything. The moments that should have been of happiness or personal and professional fulfillment were always accompanied by a sword of Damocles. I began to enjoy it when I started writing, from a distance, when I had been out of the fashion world for some time and completely disconnected from Kling, when I found out that it was closing permanently. I remember getting on planes to go to Asia really depressed, staying in hotels wondering what the hell I’m doing here. On the one hand, there was my desire to be able to have economic independence, to be able to have my project, but my education told me that I was doing an aberration, that I was polluting the planet, that I was working in a tremendously opaque industry and suspicious of horrible work practices. ”.

Kling launched several collections a year, all made in Southeast Asian countries, under working conditions that often disregarded human rights. The brand produced almost a million garments a year that became part of the then-incipient wheel of disposable clothing. Fast fashion that has since engulfed itself and today is ultra (hyper) fast. A wheel that, once it starts spinning, is impossible to stop. “It is easy to confuse the needs of the market, the needs of the system, with our own needs. I didn’t need to grow, I didn’t need to open stores, I didn’t need to have subsidiaries in other countries, I didn’t need franchises… but you are fooled by a logic that takes you there all the time. There is a narrative of entrepreneurship that leads you there. I realized, perhaps too late, that I was not working for myself, I was working for capital, for the banks. We were selling more and more, we were doing better and better, so we had to borrow more and more money to be able to commission the productions. That was a bit of the train that was sucking me in and everything began to generate small fissures, small fractures.”

Until the precarious balance was broken by a lethal cocktail of bad luck and worse decisions. This is what he says in the book: “An investment out of control for the landing in the United States, a couple of collections too arty that were not sold, a European winter almost without cold, the delay of two containers of coats that arrived late spring, a Greek agent in difficulties with non-payments, an alleged fire in a factory of a Chinese supplier, all added to financial management disastrous by a criminal and, then, that enormous torrent of happiness that should never stop came to a screeching halt.” “The United States was very good,” the Argentine now reflects, “but the entire expansion had to be financed, the logistics were very complex and I was not prepared. I didn’t have the capacity. I did have the opportunity to bring together a group of artists and creative people, but I was not prepared to build an efficient company. “That’s how it fractured.” And so he came to that meeting that begins his book in which he learned that his creditors were willing to take him to court.

“I had a critical look, but I let myself be seduced. We were doing well, we were selling, the stylists came to the showroom, to the parties, and everyone said it was fantastic. We were a magnet that attracted a lot of artists, creatives. But we were never approached by a single investor. We were dreamers for hire and we were not the least bit interested in business matters. I was interested exclusively because I had to pay the payroll of a gigantic structure, but we really didn’t care about the business. And this is a mistake. In the book I try to tell it, it is a mistake because if you are not interested in the business, you do something else, you create a foundation, something outside the market. But my mistake was thinking that I could do something within the market and with my rules. You can’t: they are rules that have been perfectly defined for at least 200 years and where since the last 30 everything has been a question of financing. Fashion is no longer an industrial issue, it is now all financial. Fashion is a financial business, because money is flying around all the time. If you look at the ranking Of the millionaires, there are always technology companies, oil companies… and the textile sector. “Fashion is a very powerful business.”

Papo Kling sold his firm to a group of investors in 2016 and gradually left the company that closed permanently after the pandemic hit, exactly a year ago. Today he dedicates himself to writing on a content channel about philosophy and politics and collaborates with some media in Argentina: “I’m writing, I’m doing a political program… I’m in another phase; or maybe the same as always, with a 15-year hiatus.”