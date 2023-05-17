If you are a manager, director, or even the owner of a business with an employee number that goes up in the dozens or even hundreds, you have probably already faced employees that are not accountable when you want them to be.

Fortunately, establishing rules for punching in and out at kiosk time clocks is an easy and painless solution for any business looking to improve employee accountability.

But, how does a kiosk time clock help with that? Well, in this article, we will explain exactly how such a time clock can do that.

Motivates employees to be consistent

Personally tracking every single person in your workforce to see exactly how much time they are working to improve productivity is never a good idea. This will take up all of your time, which is never a good thing for your company’s future.

However, leaving your employees on their own is also not a good idea as their consistency and productivity levels will start dropping over time.

With a kiosk time clock, your employees will have to get an insight into their consistency throughout the week/month. For example, if one employee always comes in too late or leaves too early, by punching in, they will know exactly how much they have been cutting down their hours.

With this kind of insight, most employees will automatically correct their behavior, hence their accountability.

Gives a reason to be accountable

While it may sound a bit harsh, the reality is that if an employee consistently does not provide enough work hours, they will lose their job. That is the job of a manager. To ensure that everyone is earning their part.

So, by having the knowledge (as a manager) of exactly how much everyone is working throughout the week, your workforce should instinctively start being more accountable and come and leave work on time.

Gives you supervision over stay-at-home employees

The hardest type of employees to get a hold of is those that stay at home. Over the past couple of years, remote job positions are considerably more popular and they even improve productivity (depending on the employee’s role).

However, with them staying at home, you have no idea whether these people are accountable for their actions and working as much as they get paid.

Fortunately, modern kiosk time clocks have solutions for remote workers as well. For example, certain freelancing platforms offer time-tracking software that detects keyboard and mouse movements to ensure productivity.

By implementing a kiosk time clock for your remote workforce, their levels of accountability will most certainly increase.

Just make sure to find the right type of kiosk time clock that will have proper tracking for remote employees.

Conclusion

When properly implemented, a kiosk time clock in any business will most certainly improve employee motivation, which in turn will lead to much-improved accountability. So, do not wait any longer and invest in a proper time clock to boost your company’s productivity even further!