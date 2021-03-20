To the skillful -although clearly opportunistic- government financial engineeringTo keep the dollar flat, the inflow of foreign currency from agricultural exports is added.

The agro-industrial sector exports, during the first two months of this year, they would have reached a net worth of around $ 4.3 billion. Quite a figure, right? And it is the result of the past harvest.

Record, gentlemen. Obviously, not because of the climate or local agricultural policy, but because of the improvement in international prices and the growing competitiveness of the farmer.

This impressive increase in exports comes hand in hand with the soy complex (flour, oil and biodiesel). And it is noted in the balance of trade, despite the drop in wheat exports, which fell just over 400 million dollars in the same period compared to 2020.

It has been decisive, for the tranquility of the dollar in all its faces, the entry of foreign currency by the settlement of these in the Single Free Exchange Market (MULC). Such a liquidation in January-February would have reached close to 4,000 million dollars. This amount is around 1,500 million more than last year, in those two months.

Meanwhile, hehe non-agroindustrial sales abroad continue with the negative trend, dragged down from the previous year, mainly due to Brazil’s declining import capacity.

So the picture, It is not surprising that the free dollar, especially the cash with liquidation, has hardly increased so far this year. It has not increased nominally, but, strictly speaking, it has fallen.

Why did the dollar fall

As a result of the prevailing high inflation, the dollar in real terms has fallen. Why? The answer seems obvious: after knowing the indices for January and February, at the end of these first three months, the inflation rate will exceed the ratio of 10%.

The accentuated intervention of the Central Bank – the aforementioned financial engineering – plus the inflow of foreign currency have achieved this exchange nap. And there are no immediate reasons for this phenomenon to stop, since it is time to harvest and to meet the financial obligations of the agricultural company.

The serious problem, which increasingly punishes the Argentine economy, is hidden; the trash under the carpet will continue to increase, until no one can get over it. Because the fiscal deficit is still alive and well And it has a tremendous ability to get stronger.

In a kind of shy return to orthodoxy, the Government would be adjusting (very timidly) public spending. Since the beginning of the year, instead of focusing on the issuance of money to finance the fiscal box, the Central Bank has decidedly turning to debt in pesos in the local market. In my payments, it would be said: undress a saint to dress another.

But this, what it seems easy, it is tremendously expensive. And later will have to be paid.

While the rates of the loans in dollars, at 3 or 5 years, taken by neighbors Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay turn around 3 or 3.5% annually, our country does it around 15%.

As the internal price of grains, where soy has the most relevant position, is totally linked to the official dollar, the policy of ironing it – and all its variants – should do its job.

Due to the indebtedness and the inflow of dollars from exports, for the coming months (three or four?), the tranquility in the exchange market it should be a fact.

Agriculture is kind… isn’t it? Contrary to applied financial engineering, it brings advantages and only that.

Editor’s Note: The author is an economist, professor of Agribusiness at UCEMA.

