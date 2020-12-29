Little news from the dictatorship of North Korea reaches the outside world. But one thing is clear: One person is penetrating more and more clearly into the power center: Kim Jong-un’s sister.

The country North Korea is cut off from the outside world – it is ruled by a dictator Kim Jong Un .

is cut off from the outside world – it is ruled by a dictator . His sister Kim Yo-jong was once the friendly face of the restrictive state.

was once the friendly face of the restrictive state. The young woman is becoming increasingly powerful – and showed her severity in the conflict with South Korea.

Pyongyang – a name and a face to remember: Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of the North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un. The propaganda image of the dictator on a white horse in a snowy landscape will never be forgotten. Next to him: Kim Yo-jong. Since 2018, his only sister has appeared prominently on the international scene. First as the friendly, charming, pretty face of the dictatorship in East Asia. As the first member of the Kim dynasty to visit the neighboring state of South Korea. Meanwhile as the strongest power behind Kim Jong Un.

The scientist Sung-Yoon Lee is a specialist in North Koreawho regularly writes opinions on what happened during the dictatorship in numerous US media. He is currently working on a book about Kim Jong-us sister Kim Yo-jung. He, too, apparently sees the power that women already exude today. It is often difficult for the media themselves to obtain information from one of the last remaining communist dictatorships. What penetrates outside is strictly monitored in the politically restrictive state. So it is often a matter of controlled propaganda that shows the image that of North Korea it is asked for.

Surname Kim Yo-jong Age Exact date of birth unknown, probably around 30 years old job Computer scientist Position in power apparatus Propaganda Officer, Director of the Ministry of Propaganda and Agitation, member of the Central Committee

North Korea: Sister of Kim Jong-un Gains Power – Tough Words Against Activists

Or rather: what of Kim Jong Un is desired, because he is the undisputed number one. But one believes observers: inside the political events in North Korea, becomes his sister Kim Yo-jong more and more powerful. And today it is already in second place in the power apparatus. In the New York Times wrote the North Korea researcher Lee: “When he is young and belligerent, she is even younger and more belligerent.” Tabloids even referred to her as “Ivanka Trump” from North Korea.

A first taste, what harshness and determination Kim Yo-jong embodied, was in a confrontation with South Korea evident. Activist: Inside dispatched balloons with anti-communist writings towards North Korea. If Kim Yo-jong has shown her friendly face to the world so far, her reaction to it made it clear that she is more than that. The activists: inside insulted them as “human scum, hardly worth their value as humans” and “garbage-like mixed breed dogs”.

Kim Yo-jong: sister of the dictator in North Korea – once the charming face of the state

The smile and the reluctance that opened the Olympic Games in South Korea the world has been shown: gone. For the progressive US media platform Daily Beast is already clear: “Kim Yo-jong is ready to become the first female dictator in modern history. ”In response to the anti-communist leaflets, the dictator’s sister blew up the liaison office between North and South Korea. In her role as director of the powerful and feared Ministry of Propaganda and Agitation it already has a strong position in the state apparatus. She is also responsible for foreign policy with South Korea. That she is allowed to carry out military strikes underscores that. The prominent North Korean defector to South Korea, Thae Yong-ho, said: “So far there has been no other person between Kim Jong Un and the military. “

Smart piece by veteran reporter that brings out the The Sister’s profile. Moi: #KimYoJong‘s “blue blood supersedes formal titles … she is the de facto No. 2 in the DPRK (North Korean) hierarchy and the only true confidante of consequence for Kim Jong Un.”https://t.co/9Uio0P5UwI – Sung-Yoon Lee (@ SungYoonLee1) December 28, 2020

It is questionable whether the steadily growing abundance of tasks and power could one day become dangerous for her. What is explosive here are the executions of family members that have already been carried out. The Korea expert Bruce Bennett said that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un “Does not want external media to characterize him as potentially dead or dying and his sister as a potential replacement.”

A woman at the top of North Korea: Kim Yo-jong is important to Brother Kim Jong-un

Still, he too emphasizes how important it is Kim Yo-jong for him is. The siblings grew up together, both come from their father’s affair, attended a private school in Bern and are connected by their blood. In North Korea the most powerful connection. When her brother mysteriously disappeared from the scene for several weeks this year, she became the face of the regime. The scientist Sung-Yoon Lee writes: “There is no reason to believe that Kim Yo-jong is any less aggressive or tyrannical than her brother – or her father and grandfather – and she could be even more. The nature of the regime she represents and may one day inherit almost demands it. ”

A woman as a dictator in North Korea would certainly be a novelty. But more important than that is the uninterrupted continuation of the Kim dynasty. Kim Yo-jong, she might be one who came to stay. (aka)

The reports about the health of Kim Jong-un were contradicting – now there is a turning point: the head of state of North Korea is in a good mood to see. US President Donald Trump is happy.

