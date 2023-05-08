José Antonio Kast celebrates with the members of the Republican Party, this Sunday, in Santiago de Chile. Stephen Felix (AP)

The extreme right has just become a majority in the Chilean constitutional process. It does so by being the only significant political group to oppose Augusto Pinochet’s replacement of the Constitution (later amended to make it democratic) from the start. Many look at Chile from inside and outside and ask themselves: how could this have happened? How do you explain the paradox that a country that in 2019 seemed to be mobilized by the left, overwhelmingly in favor of a new Magna Carta at that time and with a victory for that same left in the elections, ends up rejecting a constitutional text last September? and now place your main opponent at the head of the new council in charge of proposing a new draft? The answer is that the whole question, the supposed paradox, is based on a mirage.

That mirage began with the outbreak of 2019. That outbreak made public what until then had been private: the deep discontent of the Chilean population with the way things were, the feeling that they were losing too much in the game of life. frequency. Then several of its leaders, beginning with the conservative president Sebastián Piñera himself, considered it opportune to turn that frustration into a demand to change the rules of the game. And that is what Chile agreed with, with a few exceptions that at the time sounded like minority voices. Among them, that of José Antonio Kast: in December 2019, 10 months after the entry plebiscite that would ratify the start of the constitutional process, Kast tweeted “From the Broad Front to the UDI, all colluded to approve an illegitimate Constitution, founded on the violence. We are a minority in the elite, but together with millions we are going to say that No and reject a new Constitution that will not help solve Chile’s emergencies”.

With 78% in favor of a new supreme law in the October 2020 referendum, it might seem that Kast’s words were out of time. But that 78% deserved and deserves to be recalculated to properly measure the number of Chileans who, a year after the protests during which the different options and proposals for a new Constitution were becoming clear, were willing to move forward. It turns out that almost half of the Chileans with the right to vote stayed at home that day. In other words: if we recalculate that 78% of the total number of those who had this right, only 38% expressly requested a constitutional change in 2020. This figure is important because it is maintained as an approximate reference: in the elections that would elect the constituents in charge of writing the first draft, in May 2021, 43% of the total census would participate. And in the exit plebiscite, which rejected said text at the end of last year, the percentage of the census that voted yes was 32% (38% of the 85% that participated).

In the exit plebiscite, unlike the previous ones, voting was mandatory. That revealed the preferences of the hitherto rather silent majority about the process. And it left those in favor in the environments of 30-40% of the total census of voting age in which they had been since the end of 2020. In this 2023, the sum of the platforms from the center to the extreme left has returned precisely to that same environment.

The failure of the defenders of the process is evident in light of these data: they confused mobilization with representativeness, and in doing so they entrusted the future of the constituent process to a text written by the mobilized, but which had to be approved by all. Every time that all of Chile votes in full and not only a part of the country goes to the polls – as has happened in the last two elections – that confusion is revealed.

Now, the new Constitutional Council did have mandatory voting. And the result was dramatically different from the first. However, the victory of Kast’s party is not outside the expected parameters either: if its total vote, or percentage on the census, is compared with the first round of the 2021 presidential elections, the figures are very even.

That is to say: more than a radical ideological turn, what these data illuminate is a capacity of the Republican Party to capitalize on its No of departure. When the new constitution was an empty box that everyone could fill with their desires and illusions, that “no” sounded out of place: why not want to improve? But when Chile began to discuss what exactly it meant to improve, discarding or prioritizing certain desires over others, then the No It began to sound much more reasonable to a part of Chile that ended up being the majority. And that’s how Kast got veto power over a constitution he never wanted.

Was this result inevitable? No, not even on the demand side: Chile has a majority in favor of a drastic constitutional change. One that goes beyond the many changes that have been made to the one that has been in force since 1980. The pulse that Cadem held until August 2022 proposed four options to citizens in case it came out No in the exit plebiscite, as it happened: apply the text as it is, modify it with a positive vote, reject it looking for a new one, or keep the Constitution in force.

These data can be interpreted in two ways. From a dichotomous perspective (yes-no), Chile is divided into two similar halves. However, it can also be deduced that a two-thirds majority (67%) prefers a different standard than the current one, either reformed (32%) or completely reformulated (35%). And if we add the 12% who wanted the defeated version before it was defeated, there are almost eight out of 10 Chileans who, at least at that time, preferred something different from the reformed Pinochetist text. The remaining 21% are similar to those who voted for Kast in the first round of 2021 where they obtained the first majority, elections totally conditioned by the constituent process, and those who have now chosen their candidates for the new council, in an election conditioned by the situation (migration, economy, security).

In other words: the process of drawing up a new Constitution has effectively been completely contaminated by the day-to-day partisan battle, but if this has been the case, it is because its promoters allowed it from the beginning by confusing those mobilized on their side with the collective preferences for changing the rules of the game. Now President Boric asks Kast not to make the same mistake they made, but the chief opponent has clear incentives to exercise the majority of him and thus continue capitalizing on his No until 2025.