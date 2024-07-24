The church bell rings for the seventh time, and you almost expect one of the wooden windows on the upper floor of the green house to swing open. After all, airing out the house was one of Kafka’s great passions – a habit that must have driven his father mad. His uncle Siegfried Löwy, on the other hand, the same man who owned the green house in the small Moravian town of Triesch, was a great fan of the natural way of life. Since he ran a doctor’s practice on the ground floor, he must have been awake by seven o’clock. And his nephew and summer guest Franz Kafka was known to hardly sleep at night anyway. 117 years ago, in the summer of 1907, one of them would probably have thrown open a window at this time.