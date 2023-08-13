After Zakaria to Monaco and De Winter to Genoa, Juve sold Rovella and Pellegrini to Lazio: four transfers in the space of 24 hours, for a total of potential 50 million in favor of the club’s coffers. If a strong signal was to arrive, it arrived in the best possible way, considering that half of the goal indicated at the beginning of the summer by the owners – i.e. 100 million between savings on engagements and sales – was achieved with operations that do not even affect more than much on the technical project under construction. On balance, two redundancies and two young people left Continassa who would have risked playing little, being quite closed in their role. Rather, having made an initial “organization of the accounts”, Continassa could begin planning something more substantial in terms of income, now having more oxygen and some resources to reinvest.