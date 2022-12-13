According to the Dutch government, key witnesses are indispensable to combat organized crime. But it often turns out that they cannot guarantee the safety of these witnesses and their environment, says justice editor Jan Meeus. He discovered that the safety of the family of Nabil B., key witness in the Marengo criminal case, was not taken seriously.

