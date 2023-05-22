Erling Haaland’s thousands of goals since signing from Borussia Dortmund have meant that young Argentinian Álvarez has had to watch the chaos unfold from the substitute bench at club level. However, in an era where new records are constantly being set and successful years analyzed and dissected, the former River Plate striker is closing in on a historic achievement of his own towards the end of the season.

He struck against Poland before scoring what turned out to be the game-winner against Australia in the round of 16. Álvarez was then replaced against the Netherlands with his team 2-0 up, only to see the Dutch equalize before La Albiceleste won in a fierce penalty shootout.

Álvarez made sure there was no such drama in the semifinal against Croatia, scoring twice in a stellar turn as Argentina reached the final with a 3-0 victory.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé stole the show in the final against France with five goals between them before Argentina won 7-5 on penalties. Álvarez was replaced shortly before the end of the first half of extra time by Inter’s Lautaro Martínez.

After supporting roles against Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund, Álvarez started both legs of the doubleheader with Copenhagen, as well as the second leg against the Spanish and Germans. He finished the group stage with two goals and two assists as City finished five points clear at the top of Group G.

However, Pep Guardiola’s favored starting XI had no room for Álvarez in the round of 16. He has made four substitute appearances totaling 56 minutes as City overcame RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to reach the final.

He scored just two minutes after his introduction in the second leg of the semi-final against Real Madrid, putting the finishing touches on a 4-0 win on the night and a 5-1 victory on aggregate.

City will face Inter in the final in Turkey, with Álvarez and Inter striker Martínez looking to join an elite club of World Cup and Champions League winners in the same season.

He returned to the starting eleven for the trip to Bristol City, setting up Phil Foden’s second goal in a 3–0 win at Ashton Gate. Álvarez then gave Vincent Kompany a homecoming to remember with two goals and an assist in a 6–0 win over Burnley to book a place in the semi-finals.

Riyad Mahrez stole the show against Sheffield United, scoring a hat-trick from the wing as City dominated their Championship opponent. A clash with Manchester United awaits at Wembley and Álvarez will hope to maintain his starting role.