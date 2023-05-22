Another striker could be taking the spotlight at Manchester City right now, but Julian Alvarez is forging his own legendary path in 2022/23.
Erling Haaland’s thousands of goals since signing from Borussia Dortmund have meant that young Argentinian Álvarez has had to watch the chaos unfold from the substitute bench at club level. However, in an era where new records are constantly being set and successful years analyzed and dissected, the former River Plate striker is closing in on a historic achievement of his own towards the end of the season.
City’s chase for a treble in England and Europe is still underway, meaning Alvarez can win it all in one campaign after starring for Argentina during their 2022 World Cup success in Qatar.
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
7
|
4
|
0
Argentina’s World Cup bid started rather inauspiciously with a shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening group match. Álvarez came on as a substitute in that game, as well as in a 2-0 win over Mexico, but started every game afterwards.
He struck against Poland before scoring what turned out to be the game-winner against Australia in the round of 16. Álvarez was then replaced against the Netherlands with his team 2-0 up, only to see the Dutch equalize before La Albiceleste won in a fierce penalty shootout.
Álvarez made sure there was no such drama in the semifinal against Croatia, scoring twice in a stellar turn as Argentina reached the final with a 3-0 victory.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé stole the show in the final against France with five goals between them before Argentina won 7-5 on penalties. Álvarez was replaced shortly before the end of the first half of extra time by Inter’s Lautaro Martínez.
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
29
|
9
|
1
Despite starting as a substitute in many of the matches, the “Spider” has managed to score goals: there were nine (and one assist) in his 29 games played this season in the Premier, where City was established on this day 37 Álvarez scored a goal for Chelsea in the recent 1-0 draw, before celebrating the title with all the people.
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
10
|
3
|
2
Álvarez has been in action in Europe a little more frequently in relative terms this season, starting four of his ten total Champions League appearances.
After supporting roles against Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund, Álvarez started both legs of the doubleheader with Copenhagen, as well as the second leg against the Spanish and Germans. He finished the group stage with two goals and two assists as City finished five points clear at the top of Group G.
However, Pep Guardiola’s favored starting XI had no room for Álvarez in the round of 16. He has made four substitute appearances totaling 56 minutes as City overcame RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to reach the final.
He scored just two minutes after his introduction in the second leg of the semi-final against Real Madrid, putting the finishing touches on a 4-0 win on the night and a 5-1 victory on aggregate.
City will face Inter in the final in Turkey, with Álvarez and Inter striker Martínez looking to join an elite club of World Cup and Champions League winners in the same season.
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
5
|
3
|
2
Álvarez, however, has been a regular in City’s FA Cup side so far this campaign, starting four of their five games. He scored a penalty in the third round win against Chelsea and then was a substitute in the meager 1-0 win against Arsenal.
He returned to the starting eleven for the trip to Bristol City, setting up Phil Foden’s second goal in a 3–0 win at Ashton Gate. Álvarez then gave Vincent Kompany a homecoming to remember with two goals and an assist in a 6–0 win over Burnley to book a place in the semi-finals.
Riyad Mahrez stole the show against Sheffield United, scoring a hat-trick from the wing as City dominated their Championship opponent. A clash with Manchester United awaits at Wembley and Álvarez will hope to maintain his starting role.
