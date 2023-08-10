Home page politics

German magazines and newspapers report particularly extensively and negatively about Africa. This is not even due to the correspondents, but rather to a fundamental problem.

“One of the largest nations in the world is sinking in a whirlpool of incomprehensible atrocities, terror, ethnic and religious conflicts”: This is how a Spiegel report from Nigeria recently began. Such martial formulations are unfortunately no exception. Anyone who reads articles about Africa in the German media often gets the impression that the continent is a hopeless case. In addition to the tendency to escalate, this is due to the fixation on crises, conflicts and catastrophes: Positive developments do not seem worth reporting, true to the motto “bad news are good news”.

Incidentally, this is not the fault of the Africa correspondents. He knows many colleagues “who regularly bend over backwards to report beyond the three Cs (crises, wars, catastrophes, editor’s note) and the usual clichés,” a long-time foreign correspondent wrote to me recently. However, they failed “all too often due to the lack of interest of their home editors”.

This brings us to the heart of the problem: many journalists and media makers do not want to be suspected of being petty journalists. They want to distinguish themselves as critical spirits who uncover grievances and illuminate undesirable developments.

focus on the negative

Of course: democracies need persistent, investigative journalists who keep a close eye on the powerful. At the same time, however, the media must claim to convey a realistic view of the world – and this often fails: in his bestseller “Factfulness”, Hans Rosling impressively showed that people see the world more negatively than it actually is.

The media focus on the negative thus has serious side effects: it fuels fears of social decline and thus plays into the cards of populists who take up negative emotions. And it increases the risk of wrong economic decisions – especially with regard to Africa.

Because although the continent offers great opportunities, also with a view to the much-cited “de-risking” of China, many German entrepreneurs are still hesitating. So far, urgent appeals from experts have not been able to change this. “Anyone who only associates Africa with a crisis is vastly underestimating the potential,” says Professor Dirk Dohse from the Institute for the World Economy. “Africa is the continent of untapped opportunities.”

A better balance

The big question is: How do media get better without falling into wishy-washy journalism? How do they remain critical without conveying a distorted view of the world? I’m skeptical about a paradigm shift towards “constructive journalism”. Its apologists not only want to shed light on undesirable developments, but also always want to point out solutions. In practice, however, the line between journalism and activism is often blurred. There is also a risk that the function of journalists as the fourth estate will be pushed too far into the background.

What we really need is a better balance: in addition to the critical and the investigative, the media should be more aware of positive developments. This requires clear signals from publishers, editors-in-chief and department heads: those who offer such articles will not be labeled as uncritical and will not diminish their career or job opportunities.

I would also like to have more linguistic sensitivity. Martial formulations as in the Spiegel report cited at the beginning are not an expression of creativity, but simply inappropriate: they appeal to base instincts such as the thirst for sensation and catastrophe voyeurism. If you can’t lure readers with surprising headlines and intelligent storylines, you have to try the sledgehammer method. Quality media shouldn’t need that. (By Daniel Schönwitz with Martin A. Schoeller)

Daniel Schönwitz is an economist, business journalist and author. He is a member of the Africa First Network, which was founded by entrepreneur Martin A. Schoeller. Most recently published: “Afrika First! The agenda for our common future”.