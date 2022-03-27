Over the past year, singer and presenter Joris Linssen has been working on a book about the eventful life of his flamboyant stepfather Louis van Es. The book Louis is his tribute to the man who was born in a taxi as the son of a prostitute, grew up in numerous foster families, struggled with alcohol all his life and who had a major influence on Joris Linssen’s life.
