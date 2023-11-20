Libertarian economist Javier Milei was elected president of Argentina this Sunday (19) after defeating the Peronist candidate and current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, in the second round of the presidential elections. Despite the devastating victory at the polls, Milei will have to face at the beginning of his term the challenge of governing Argentina with a fragmented and polarized Congress, in which his coalition, A Liberdade Avança, does not have a majority.

Despite there having been a major renewal in the issue related to names, the new composition of the Argentine Congress, which will also take office on December 10th, together with the new president, shows that none of the country’s three main political blocs has absolute control of the two legislative houses.

The Peronists and Kirchnerists of União pela Pátria will have 33 senators and 107 deputies. Together for Change, which is the coalition led by former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) and Patricia Bullrich, will have 21 senators and 93 deputies. Milei’s coalition only has seven senators and 37 deputies. There is still a considerable number of independent deputies and senators and dissident Peronists who can “weigh” the balance.

It is by negotiating with this new Argentine congress, which has 130 new names in the Chamber and 24 in the Senate, that Milei will try to implement his ambitious structural reform plan. Its main projects, such as dollarization, the elimination of most taxes and the eventual privatization of state-owned companies, will depend on favorable votes resulting from negotiations with the current political forces in Congress, in a scenario of high fragmentation in the legislature.

With the aim of guaranteeing governability in both houses, Javier Milei will need to maintain and further deepen his relations with members of the center-right coalition Together for Change and also with independent and Peronist parliamentarians with a “more liberal” mindset. Despite having the support of Bullrich and Macri in this second round, the libertarian was not unanimous within the center-right coalition, which currently has members who do not look kindly on the president-elect’s “radical” proposals.

On the other side, the Union for the Fatherland coalition, of “root” Peronism and its allies, will try to use the Argentine Senate as a base to oppose the libertarian government. With their 33 senators, the Peronists will be able to reach a simple majority if they can count on the support of some independent legislators or dissidents from Peronism, as the Argentine Senate is made up of 72 seats. In the Chamber of Deputies, made up of 257 seats, their strength is weaker, since with their 107 deputies they could only block Milei’s initiatives if they reached a broad agreement with center-right deputies.

For Christopher Mendonça, doctor in Political Science and professor at the Brazilian Institute of Capital Markets (Ibmec) in Minas Gerais, governability will be the great challenge for the new president elected at the beginning of his term.

“The political groups are very divided in Congress and only dialogue can enable a positive government. There is no other way: Milei will need to negotiate,” he said in an interview with People’s Gazette.

Mendonça also pointed out that the libertarian “will not be the first Argentine president nor the first Latin American president to deal with a fragmented Congress” and that he “will need to use all the capabilities of the Executive Branch to garner political support”.

“Moderation of speech is an essential part of this movement,” said the professor.

According to Mendonça, Milei will still need to convince legislators that the decisions taken by his government will bring good results for the country and open space for the center-right.

“Milei cannot fulfill everything she promised […]

Negotiation will be the path to implementing your government plan. Milei must choose a technical team of ministers and secretaries and open space for other political groups to [poder] govern,” he said.

Mendonça also highlighted that Milei was elected with a comfortable majority of votes and that “popular dissatisfaction with Peronism” could be a “lever” for him to be able to make some of the most necessary reforms for the country possible at this time. However, the professor warned that the elected president will need to establish a good institutional strategy and dialogue closely with Congress.

“The formation of majorities will depend on the president’s next steps. Although numerically there are no qualified majorities among legislators, the government has tools to build the necessary bridges between the Executive and Legislative branches. The appointment of the presidential cabinet, the release of resources for execution of public works, dialogue between the Powers will be essential tools to guarantee success for the Milei government. The big challenge will be to garner legislative support”, he concluded.