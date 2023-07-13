After two instructive years in Japan, top volleyball player Celeste Plak will return to Italy next season. The 27-year-old from Apeldoorn does this not only as a better player, but also as a different person. “With the backpack that I was able to fill there, I hope to show beautiful things again.”
Vincent de Vries
