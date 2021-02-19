That requires close cooperation. “In the past I was often at the customer’s site every week. We talked about all the details. This resulted in a close relationship of trust, ”says Eltze. But since last March he has hardly attended an on-site appointment; This makes it more difficult to build trust. “Face-to-face communication has become call-to-call,” says Eltze.

“You have to get to the heart of the benefits faster online”

What has changed as a result of the online call? “Small talk with the customer, that is, talking about hobbies, holidays and family, is almost completely eliminated in online sessions,” reports Eltze. “Online you have to get to the heart of the special benefits for the customer faster, because video conferences are often much shorter.” Online meetings are a change for everyone, says the regional manager.

This is where the digital training of Yane Kyas and two colleagues comes in. The 28-year-old personnel developer from Jäger Gummi und Kunststoff is currently working on a series of training courses with external trainers for the 23 sales representatives and the site managers at the family company’s eight German locations.

Presentation with suspense and a short story

“Salespeople live from their personality. We also want to emphasize this digitally, ”says the educational scientist. Small talk becomes storytelling, facts are supplemented by a story. But how do you build suspense in presentations and tell a little story about it? How important are gestures, facial expressions and eye contact? And how do you put a good final sentence at the end of a video conference?

E-learning is not new to Jäger. Yane Kyas organized training courses even before Corona. However, the pandemic has greatly accelerated the digital change at the traditional company, beyond its internet presence and social media channels. “It has gained significantly more speed,” says the personnel developer. “Virtual collaboration is becoming more and more important in times of corona.”