The increase in bills is now a fact, for which people have been preparing for some time. It must be considered that not only the cost of energy, that is what we actually consume, has increased, but also all the surrounding costs. The Government has therefore launched a series of aids, including the Social Bonus, with which families will be able to face the winter more peacefully.

In this regard, today we would like to understand what are the solutions that Italians are adopting to cope with the expensive energy life and, therefore, what could be the tricks to receive less salty bills. In the first place there is the comparison between the best offers for electricity and gasan operation that allows us to switch to another supplier benefiting from cheaper rates in a few clicks.

More attention to offers:

As mentioned earlier, the rates can be optimized through an online comparison, or by analyzing which suppliers offer the most convenient contractual solutions. This is possible for those who find themselves in the free energy market, where the rates of unit costs of energy are entrusted to competition between companies.

The change of operator, however, is very simple because it requires only the communication, to the new supplier, of the POD and PDR codes found in the bill, under the summary of the meter data. The transition takes place internally, i.e. at the administrative level between the outgoing company and the one selected by the customer, which is why it does not require service interruptions or meter changes.

Small savings tricks

In addition to evaluating the best energy offers on the market, people have started looking for information on how to consume less without too many sacrifices. This way of thinking, also useful for the environment, has allowed us to shed light on another great issue, namely that of wasting resources. This is why numerous energy-saving solutions are emerging on the market, including smart appliances and LED bulbs.

In addition, people have expressed interest in savings solutions applied to home management, which is why the art of reuse and DIY return to the top of collective consumer interests. On the market, dotted today with energy-saving solutions for the home, there is a need for people to be able to live in dignity while maintaining low consumption.

Energy conversion

Another important point among the solutions adopted by people for energy-saving living is the conversion of homes. This discourse is directly related to the bonuses and public incentives that are aimed at low-income families and those who will invest in energy redevelopment solutions. The social bonus, for example, is a form of automatic help that allows you to receive discounts on your bill through the ISEE declaration. The incentive is about an audience of 5 million families according to SkyTG24and will be renewed if the situation does not change. As for public incentives, on the other hand, people will be able to benefit from discounts and concessions for the renovation of the thermal coats of homes and for all those works aimed at improving the energy efficiency class of buildings or apartments.