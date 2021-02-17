The dots are like the zeros and ones in computer engineering

The code’s information is contained in the pattern of white and black dots. The dots are like the zeros and ones in computer engineering. A very specific sequence of boxes creates a letter or number. The matrix offers plenty of storage space: 2,335 characters or 3,116 digits can be encoded in the smallest of spaces. Even if the graphic on the code is damaged by up to 30 percent, the information is still legible.

By the way: every matrix code on the new stamp is unique. For the first time, this enables a normal letter to be “tracked”; the customer has the opportunity to track the shipment. And if it is lost, Swiss Post can find out more easily where it was last recorded. For stamp freaks: The code also contains information on the occasion and the brand’s graphic designer.