The Argentine national women’s soccer team will participate in a new friendly competition that will be played in Bilbao, Spain. Although there were four teams that were going to play this FIFA date, finally there will be three: Venezuela, Argentina and the Basque Selection.

This tournament, called Basque Country International Women’s Cup, will start from Thursday, April 8 and will end on Sunday, April 11.

Those directed by Carlos Borrello, whose contract was terminated on March 30 and after this competition, they will have to evaluate whether or not he will continue in the position after 23 years, they had the schedule scheduled to make their debut against Nigeria, but due to the last minute withdrawal by health issues of the whole of Africa, They will do it on Thursday against Venezuela.

The Argentine delegation in Bilbao, waiting for the Basque Country International Women’s Cup. Photo: Argentine Selection

The coach of the albiceleste preselected 34 players, of which were not Estefanía Banini, Belen Potassa, Florencia Bonsegundo, Ruth Bravo (as it has been in each call after the conflict in the World Cup in France 2019), nor were Milagros Menéndez and Agustina Barroso , who do form part of the Argentine delegation on a daily basis.

The players summoned to compete in the Basque Country International Women’s Cup competition. Photo: Argentine National Team

Of those 34, some of whom had started working at the Ezeiza Estate, only 21 were selected to travel. However, at the last minute, there was an unexpected discharge. Yael Oviedo, current University of Chile player, was unable to travel due to restrictions imposed by the Chilean government, so the tour will be missed.