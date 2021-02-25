The UK and Israel have been ahead of most of the rest of the world in vaccinating against coronavirus, accelerating the immunization of millions of people.

While new variants of the coronavirus raise concern, accelerated immunization programs are showing signs of working. The number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing in both countries, allowing their governments to draw up reopening plans.

Bloomberg News has spoken with Kate bingham, former head of the UK Vaccination Task Force, and Ran balicer, Chairman of the Covid Advisory Committee of the Israel Ministry of Health, on how these countries were able to act so quickly and what the world can do to prepare for future pandemic challenges. His statements have been edited for clarity.

When it came to buying vaccines, they had to secure the supply without knowing which vaccines would work. How did you decide what to buy?

Bingham: Our approach was to put together a portfolio of different vaccines. That meant combining the most clinically advanced vaccines that we knew the least about – mRNA and adenovirus-based vaccines – with the most established vaccine formats. That is, vaccines based on protein adjuvants and inactivated whole virus vaccines. So our approach was to choose the most promising among the different formats, in the hope that at least one or more of them would be successful.

In Israel they have largely done it with a single vaccine so far. How has that been?

Balicer: Israel was fortunate to obtain a sufficient quantity from Pfizer to allow a very extensive vaccination campaign. The vast majority of our at-risk populations are already covered. We are beginning to see the benefits of this vaccination program, as we see a huge decline in rates of serious morbidity.

Some people in the European Union are skeptical of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which the UK relies on alongside Pfizer’s. How does it work?

Bingham: When different trials are carried out in different locations with different mutations, we may not be comparing exactly the same things, but the evidence we are seeing in Scotland is that the AstraZeneca vaccine shows a greater reduction in hospitalizations than the Pfizer vaccine . But the reality is that both are effective, both are safe, and if someone is offered these vaccines, they should accept them.

How will the new variants affect the strategies and to what extent are we prepared to face them?

Bingham: Part of our strategy has been to make sure we can change quickly if there are serious mutations that bypass current vaccines. At the moment that does not happen. The evidence we have indicates that the vaccines we have work against the UK, South African and Brazilian variants. We have doses from Novavax that show very profound effects against these different variants.

Also, we use two different strategies. One is to explore mixing and matching of different vaccines to elicit different immune responses. Additionally, we have invested in manufacturing so that we can rapidly update vaccines to address those potential variants if they circumvent current responses.

Balicer: The UK variant has been the main driver of the increase in new cases we have seen in recent months. We have been able to control it thanks, at least in part, to a massive vaccination campaign that, according to our data, has been very effective. All the data we have on the efficacy of the vaccine comes from the time when the new variant was the dominant strain of the virus, so this is good news.

At some point we will have strategies that mix and match different vaccines, and I also believe that both Pfizer and Moderna will be able to create new tailored vaccines that are more appropriate for those new variants as they become available.

Do you think that at some point we will have multipurpose vaccines that work against any new variant that appears?

Balicer: We haven’t been able to do that for the flu, but the flu mutates in a different way than the coronavirus. Although I’m still hopeful, I’m not sure we can develop such a vaccine. We may need to update the vaccination campaign annually or seasonally depending on the variants that appear. I believe that this issue is not yet resolved.

To what extent does the UK or Israel have a responsibility to ensure a fair distribution of vaccines around the world?

Balicer: As a small country, there is very little we can do. What we are trying to do is spread the evidence on the efficacy of the vaccine and thereby help other countries to resolve doubts about vaccines.

Bingham: It was a fundamental responsibility that we have taken very seriously. An important part of what we did in the UK is making sure that the clinical trials that we have supported and conducted generate data that can be used by regulators around the world so that these vaccines can be approved as soon as possible.

This will not be the last pandemic the world faces. What can we do to respond even faster next time?

Bingham: Current vaccines, although highly effective, are not particularly suitable for widespread distribution throughout the world. We have expensive cold chains and warehousing, complicated logistics, we use glass. We have to find formats that solve all of this: scalable, stable, cheap, ideally without healthcare professionals involved, that is, without needles, without dilutions on site. That is where we should invest.

Balicer: We also have to improve surveillance mechanisms. Thanks to the tremendous efforts of the UK, which has done massive and systematic sequencing, we have the information in time for other countries to prepare for whatever variance occurs. It is necessary to harmonize our monitoring mechanisms in order to reach conclusions more quickly.

We need to improve our ability to create less expensive and less complicated vaccines that we can produce quickly and disseminate in all countries, regardless of their ability to have more expensive logistics.

