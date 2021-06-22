Vinicius Junior has completed a season irregular in the Real Madrid. On a personal level, he has played a lot and has had prominence in the team led by Zidane, although for the club It’s been a blank year and the kid’s performance has been discussed on many occasions throughout the course.
Despite this, Tite trusted him when he gave the selection list Brazilian for the Copa América 2021. A Copa América that began In the past week, even though she was about to be suspended, and that is played on Rio de Janeiro soil. How are you doing So far the young Real Madrid player?
At the moment it is hardly having a leading role. Vinicius has been a substitute in the two games that Brazil has played. In the first, against Venezuela (3-0) he enjoyed just 5 minutes at the end, after replacing Gabriel Jesús. In the second, against Peru, Tite He didn’t give it a second.
The truth is that the competence in the attack of the canarinha is brutal. Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Gabriel Barbosa, Paquetá … and that complicates things for the young Real Madrid winger. But it is also true that Vinicius has shown that he knows how to handle the pressure.
Brazil has minimum 2 more games of the group stage. His place in the quarterfinals is almost guaranteed, so it is more than likely to be 3. In such a compressed competition, it is more than possible that we see Vinicius many more minutes from now on. Especially in this group stage. Now all you have to do is wait.
