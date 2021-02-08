In an obstacle course and some fights in Europe over delays in planned plans, the world rushes vaccination against the coronavirus. While in Argentina the process began with the Russian Sputnik V, neighboring countries are also making progress in their immunization campaigns. Or at least in the plans. Here, a tour of the Southern Cone.

Chile

With an average of around 4,000 new daily cases of coronavirus in recent weeks, Chile already has a total of 740,000 infections and 18,808 deaths in the 11-month pandemic. But in recent days he showed speed in his vaccination plan.

The Ministry of Health of Chile reported this Saturday that a total of 556,000 people were already vaccinated in the country, three days after the start of mass vaccination with older adults, who joined the health personnel who began to receive the first dose in December .

Piñera received the first shipment of vaccines from China at the Santiago de Chile airport on January 28. Photo: AP

The government and municipalities enabled stadiums, squares, sports centers and their own primary care centers throughout the country since Wednesday, in order to comply the goal of vaccinating 5 million people by the end of March and reach 15 of the more than 18 million inhabitants in July 2021.

The trans-Andean country began vaccinating its health personnel in December, when it received a first batch of 154,000 doses from the US laboratory Pfizer. Later, doses from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac were also added.

Chile reached agreements to buy about 36 million doses with Pfizer, Sinovac, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. For now there is no pact with Moderna and they do not rule out advancing later with the Russian Sputnik V.

Brazil

With more than 9,447,000 infected and more than 230,000 dead – the second country with the most fatalities and third with the most cases in the world – Brazil, with more than 210 million inhabitants, began its immunization plan on January 18, after several controversies over the delay.

For now, the vaccine from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac and that of the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca are being used, which for now only received formal authorization for emergency use.

As of this Saturday, 3.36 million people had already been vaccinated. And of them, 1,962 have already received a second dose, according to a count by the press group that brings together the country’s main media.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health also announced on Friday that negotiates the purchase of up to 10 million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. Although they clarified that this will depend on the cost, which must be “competitive”, according to the executive secretary of the Ministry, Elcio Franco, quoted by the Brazil Agency.

A Brazilian doctor receives the first dose of Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine in Rio de Janeiro in late January. Photo: REUTERS

If an agreement is reached, the country could receive up to 400,000 doses a week after signing the contract and another two million in the following month, so that the rest of the doses, 7.6 million, would be in Brazilian territory the second or third month.

In addition, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced this Saturday that it requested the Brazilian health authorities for the definitive registration of its vaccine against covid-19.

Bolivia

Until this Saturday, Bolivia, with 11 million inhabitants, had a record of 10,687 deaths and 225,910 positive cases of coronavirus since March 2020, when the virus was first detected in the country.

Bolivia began its vaccination campaign on January 29, with the Russian Sputnik V serum, and as of Friday, 7,430 “front-line” medical workers had already obtained the first dose.

The country received a first supply of Sputnik V vaccines, of 20 thousand doses. It is expected to receive one million vaccines in February (900,000 doses from AstraZeneca and 92,430 from Pfizer) through the United Nations COVAX mechanism.

A medical worker displays a box of Sputnik V vaccine at a Santa Cruz hospital on January 29. Photo: AFP

In March, he would receive the remainder of the 5 million Sputnik V endowment he bought, plus a delivery of AstraZeneca’s.

Uruguay

With 43,300 infected and 478 dead since the beginning of the Pandemic, Uruguay plans to start vaccination in March.

On January 23, President Luis Lacalle Pou announced the purchase of almost 3.8 million doses of the vaccines from Pfizer and Sinovac laboratories (2 million and 1,750,000 doses, respectively). The country also plans to receive 172,800 doses of AstraZeneca in the coming months through the United Nations COVAX mechanism.

Paraguay

Paraguay, with some seven million inhabitants and a social group marked by inequality, has accumulated some 136,800 infected and almost 2,800 deaths from coronavirus since March 2020. And he prepares to start the vaccination. The government expects that the doses from the Covax platform, purchased from the AstraZeneca laboratory, will reach the country in the next few days.

In addition, the Paraguayan Minister of Health, Julio Mazzoleni, announced last Thursday that the country had signed a contract with Russia to acquire Sputnik, although he did not detail the number of bottles that will arrive.

Paraguay announced last week its vaccination schedule, which will begin with health personnel, to continue with people over 60 years of age, although the minister clarified that within this group it is likely that it will start with people over 80 years old. The country hopes to inoculate 30% of its population by the end of this year.

