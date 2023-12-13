The war between Israel and Hamas, which broke out in early October, has stopped international tourism to Israel and severely reduced travel to neighboring countries. The slowdown represents a significant threat to the economies of Egypt, Jordan and other nations heavily dependent on tourism and has reversed a banner year for Middle East travel.

International travel operators are reducing or postponing excursions, cruise lines are changing the destination of ships and airlines are drastically reducing their service. And many travelers are wary of visiting the region, causing cancellations.

Tour operators fear what a prolonged war could do to a promising industry.

“We anticipated that the Middle East would become the 'New Europe,'” said Khaled Ibrahim, a Cairo-based consultant for Amisol Travel in Egypt. “We all hope that this war does not escalate and destroy the hopes that people—Arabs, Israelis and Iranians alike—have been clinging to.” Amisol Travel in Egypt has received only 40 to 50 percent of typical bookings for February to September 2024, Ibrahim said.

In the three weeks after Oct. 7, bookings for flights to the Middle East were down 26 percent compared to the same period in 2019, reported ForwardKeys, a data analytics firm. And tickets to Israel fell below negative 100 percent, compared with the equivalent period in 2019, while cancellations exceeded the number of new tickets issued.

The conflict has also “hit consumer confidence in traveling to other destinations,” said Olivier Ponti, of ForwardKeys.

From January to July of this year, the number of visitors to the Middle East was 20 percent above the same period in 2019, making it the only region in the world to exceed pre-pandemic levels, according to the World Tourism Organization. from the ONU.

Now, the US and Canadian governments discourage travel to Israel, Egypt and Lebanon, which are highly dependent on tourism. The sector contributes 12 to 26 percent of total foreign earnings to these three nations, according to S&P Global Ratings, an international credit ratings provider.

Kristin Davis, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and her husband had intended to travel to Egypt and Jordan in March, a second attempt to visit the region after their planned honeymoon in Egypt was derailed by anti-government Spring protests. Arabic that started in 2010.

However, Davis says he worries that anti-American sentiment will make them targets.

By: CHRISTINE CHUNG

THE NEW YORK TIMES