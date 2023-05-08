Luis Gilberto Murillo, Colombian ambassador to the United States, spoke about the advances in the process of Elimination of visa for Colombians.

In the middle of an interview with the program ‘Los informantes’, Murillo spoke about the progress in the project: “If we are strategic partners, the Colombian population deserves to have access to the visa exemption program and we propose that to the United States”.

In the same way, he praised the willingness of the United States to accede to the proposal: “Fortunately, Secretary Mayorkas, the secretary of national security, who is in charge of the issue, said: ‘It seems to us a proposal that should be studied, we are open to that“, he pointed out.

In an interview with EL TIEMPO, the Colombian ambassador had shared some options that were already being studied by the United States. The first one has to do with groups of citizens who constantly travel to the United Statesthis population could have the possibility of entering the country without the document.

Another option that they want to propose, but it has not been discussed with the North American country, has to do with the fact that people in Colombia can “complete their immigration process of reviewing documents, which is called pre-entry, from a time in Colombia. That already happens with countries like Canada,” Murillo told this newspaper.

