After a month of rest, the South American teams return to the ring to face the third date of the South American qualifiers that give space to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.

No team wants to miss the World Cup party, for this reason, the margin of error is small and leaving points along the way could cost elimination from the first 48-team World Cup.

Colombia vs Uruguay

Opening the curtain on the third date of the South American qualifiers, The Colombian National Team receives its counterpart from Uruguay at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, The duel is one of the most attractive of the day due to the roster of both teams.

Colombia faces a tough rival, which comes with the thorn of losing in Quito against Ecuador, and with a climatic factor that, historically, played against it in Barranquilla.

Training of the Colombian National Team at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, one day before the match against Uruguay for the third round of the World Cup qualifiers. James Rodríguez, Álvaro Montero, Kevin Mier, Camilo Vargas, Luis Díaz, Santos Borré, Jorge Carrascal, Fabra, Santiago Arias, among other players, and coach Nestor Lorenzo, were exploring the field. See also MotoGP | LCR: here are the Honda RC213Vs of Alex Marquez and Nakagami Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Colombia has practically its entire starting defense on the outside. Daniel Muñoz, Yerry Mina, Jhon Lucumí and Jéfferson Lerma are injured. Coach Néstor Lorenzo calls on several experienced players, such as Santiago Arias, Dávinson Sánchez and, possibly, Wílmar Barrios to stop the Uruguayan attack.

The National Team wants to extend the undefeated record of ten games under the Lorenzo era, of which they won seven and drew three. However, in front will be one of the most difficult teams in the tie, which has the experienced Marcelo Bielsa, and which won a landslide victory on the last visit. Today’s game will be seen on Caracol and RCN, starting at 3:30 in the afternoon.

Bolivia vs Ecuador

Bolivia wants to take advantage of the height factor to achieve their first three points of the qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup. The team receives Ecuador at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, in a game that will begin at 6 in the afternoon and will be broadcast on Snail Play.

Coach Gustavo Costas’ team started the road to the World Cup on the wrong foot: they lost in the first two games against Brazil and Argentina. For its part, Ecuador, which began the tie with three points less due to a penalty, It comes from losing against Argentina and beating Uruguay.

Argentina vs Paraguay

Argentina seeks its third win in a row in the tie and receives a beaten Paraguay, who does not know what it is to win in the qualifiers. The Argentines want to take advantage of the warmth of their fans at the Monumental stadium to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Paraguay wants to change its bad present and give the surprise of the day under the direction of coach Daniel Garnero, who replaced Guillermo Barros Schelotto on the Guaraní bench. The duel actions will begin at 6:00 pm and can be experienced live through TyC Sports and Caracol Play.

Chile vs Peru

One of the spiciest matches of the day will be starred by Chile and Peru, two teams that need to add three points to avoid being relegated in the qualifying table for the 2026 World Cup.

The Chileans are obliged to win after losing their debut 3-1 against Uruguay and after drawing goalless against Colombia in Chile; results that leave them at the bottom of the classification with one point out of six possible.

Peru is experiencing a situation similar to those in the south, They rescued a draw against Paraguay and lost against Brazil in Lima. The game between Incas and Chileans will be at 7 pm and will be broadcast on Snail Play.

Brazil vs Venezuela

Brazil and Venezuela close the day of the third round of the South American qualifiers. The team led by Fernando Diniz wants to continue at a firm pace to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and will seek its third victory after beating Bolivia and beating Peru.

While Venezuela will try to spoil the party at the Arena Pantanal stadium to achieve its second victory in this tie after beating Paraguay at home. The duel will be seen by TV snail from 7:30 p.m.

