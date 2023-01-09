How did a 6 year old get to school with a gun?

What are the health conditions of Abby Zwernerthe teacher struck by a bullet exploded in class with a 6-year-old student of his? In the United States of America we are once again talking about how easy it is, even for an elementary school child, to find and use a firearm. The story took place in an educational institution in Newport, Virginia. A 30-year-old teacher was shot.

Abby Zwerner was shot by a 6-year-old boy. The student attends the Richneck Elementary School in Newport, city in Virginia. The injuries sustained are serious, which could cause the death of the young 30-year-old teacher.

According to the mayor of the city ​​of Newport, which keeps the community updated on women’s health conditions, doctors have reported some small but significant improvements in the last few hours. However, Abby’s life is still in danger.

For the agents it would not have been an accident, although no one knows how a 6-year-old boy managed to get a gun and take it to school without his family noticing. After argued with the teacherhe pulled the trigger, aiming in the teacher’s direction.

The mayor claims that the agents are certain that he fired after arguing with the teacher, therefore with full knowledge of the facts. Although many wonder how a child of only 6 years can handle such a dangerous tool. He was probably taught in his family.

While the teacher’s health seems to be improving, even if it is still serious, the child is in custody. In Virginia, children under the age of 6 cannot be tried like adults.

But the child would also be too young for the Department of Juvenile Justice custody, even if found guilty. Judges could revoke parental custody, entrusting it to the guardianship of the state.