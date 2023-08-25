A few weeks ago, managers of the Monterrey Soccer Club, led by President José Antonio, the ‘Tato’, Noriega, traveled to Spain to finish signing Sergio Canales, and took the opportunity to learn about Jesús’s current situation; the ‘Tecatito’ Corona and evaluate if it was possible to bring it to Monterrey or not.
The player’s representative put the amount on the table and the length of the contract. He informed them that Sevilla was no longer interested in continuing with the player, Therefore, if Monterrey accepted the conditions, they would have a free hand to finalize the signing.
The situation remains the same. Does the player want to continue playing in Europe? Definitely. But he would not look bad either, returning to the team where he was born, signing a contract for at least three more years and being the highest paid in the league.
Matías Bunge, who among his representatives include Víctor Guzmán, Diego Reyes or ‘Ponchito’ González, knows perfectly well that what Rayados is offering the player will hardly be found elsewhere. Less in a few years, when age becomes a factor that plays against the footballer.
In Mexico, a soccer player like Jesús: ‘Tecatito’ Corona, at thirty years of age, can calmly pay up to five more years; four of them at a very good level. For the old continent, age is already a ‘but’. The MLS has already closed registrations. There are eighteen days left until the transfer market closes in Mexico and twenty-six in Saudi Arabia, which would be another option for ‘Tecatito’.
Monterrey will wait until the last moment. If Bunge does not lower his economic claims, the player will not reach Rayados. If he agrees to negotiate, we will see Jesús Corona dressed in blue and white.
