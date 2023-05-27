Edda Ribeiroi

05/27/2023 – 9:00 am

With the announcement of the federal government to reduce the final price of popular cars at up to 10.96%, the automotive sector can have significant impacts. “The measures represent a significant boost for the Brazilian automobile market. The tax reduction and the possibility of a decrease in the prices of cars popular will encourage the population to invest in this sector”, says Luca Cafici, CEO of InstaCarro.

However, the expert believes that the impact is not the same for consumers. “We have a high car price situation, as components, parts and inputs for production have gone up. Speaking of a popular car BRL 70,000, which is a high value considering the Brazilian average and purchasing power, the tax reduction close to 11% will reduce this value to BRL 60,000 – still expensive”, evaluates Thiago Moreira , professor at the MBA in Business Management at Ibmec RJ.

“Another important point is interest rates, which are still very high: this same A R$60,000 car, for the vast majority of Brazilians, would only be possible with access to credit, and interest rates at the level they are currently making the purchase unfeasible. There is no point in reducing prices if there is no cheaper credit“, adds the professor.

More sales?

For the used car market, the impact tends to be small, according to Moreira. “NoI don’t see big big effects; there may be some price reduction on these most popular cars on the used market, but I don’t see a direct relationship, ”he explains.

Depending on the quantity, sale values ​​and availability of certain models of zero vehicles that will reach the market, there may be competition with semi-new vehicles. This is what defends the president of Fenauto, Enilson Sales.

“The more zero km vehicles that are placed on the market, the greater the offer of semi-new vehicles, and, consequently, better sales for the segment in the future. This is how the cycle of the automotive chain is fed, generating synergy for the entire chain. Semi-new and used vehicles will not lose their visibility nor will they lose space, because today, for every zero km sold, 4 to 5 semi-new or used vehicles are not sold”, he argues.

One survey carried out by Mobiauto, a startup in the automotive segment, pointed out the devaluation of the ten used cars most offered for resale in Brazil. The Ford Ka, model 2020, was the champion among these models, with a negative variation of 2.58%.

He reinforces that in recent years in the second-hand sector there has been a price increase due to the delay in delivery of new vehicles, problems in the supply of parts and components, logistical problems, and increased freight costs.

announced measure

The tax reduction will be applied to vehicles with a value of up to R$ 120,000, including the reduction of the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) and Pis/Cofins. This reduction will follow three criteria, in which the more the automotive industry meets these requirements, the greater the discounts offered. The criteria are as follows:

Vehicle value: the more affordable the price, the greater the discount;

Energy efficiency: the more sustainable the vehicle and the entire manufacturing process, the greater the discount;

