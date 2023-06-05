The Águilas del América team continues to work hard to find a coach for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament.
Until now, the alleged strategists gave them a resounding no, a specific case of Diego Alonso and Javier Aguirre, who were contacted via Santiago Baños, however, they decided to reject the offers from the Coapa club.
In recent days, the name of Michel to get to the Nest, however, the journalist Julio ‘Profe’ Ibáñez ruled out this possibility. It was through his social networks that she denied said information.
“Between yesterday and today several have asked me if Michel will be the new DT of America, the answer is NO. At this moment the Spanish strategist is not a candidate to lead the eagles.”shared.
For his part, the former president of Club América, javier perezmentioned in an interview that his candidate to reach the American team would be Rijkaard, he revealed it.
“If they tell me about a coach for America, I would go for Rijkaard, the Dutchman, who led Barcelona and was formed by Johan Cruyff; Cruyff trained everyone who has passed through Barcelona, even Xavi Hernández himself.”.
“Frank Rijkaard is in his restaurant in the Netherlands. I would have already gone to Holland and brought it with me. It seems to me that he is a buddy who would drop out of school ”pointed to the middle of ESPN.
The next few days will be essential to find out if an offer is made for the Azulcrema team, who will return this Monday the 5th from vacation.

