Derived from the embarrassing acts of violence recorded at the La Corregidora Stadium last March in a duel between Querétaro and Atlas, Liga MX forced the owners of the Gallos Blancos to sell the team. The club was transferred to its former owners, Grupo Caliente, and this is in charge of looking for a new buyer.
“The original owner of the affiliation rights will take over the administration of the team to guarantee its operation on the condition that it is put up for sale before the end of the year 2022. If it does not do so, the Liga MX will assume the responsibility of allocating the rights. affiliation rights no later than 2022,” the league said once the sanctions against Querétaro were announced.
Months after this announcement, Liga MX extended the term for the sale of Querétaro with the aim of not devaluing the price of the franchise. In recent statements to the Mediotiempo portal, Mikel Arriola, president of the league, spoke about this process and how advanced it is so far.
Arriola mentioned that Liga MX is open to national and foreign investment. In the specific case of the Gallos Blancos, the leader mentioned that the owners of the Queretaro team no longer have a deadline to sell the club because this affected the operation.
“What happened in Querétaro happened and unprecedented measures were taken. The board of directors was expelled and the sale of the team was ordered with a peremptory deadline. Later we realized what was happening, the value of the club and the league was being artificially reduced cannot allow the value of the equipment to be reduced”
– Mikel Arriola at Halftime
The leader mentioned that in the last owners’ meeting it was decided to remove the term for the sale and that the current board is in charge of selling the club. “Surely there will be some offerer who can enter the prices that Mexican soccer really represents and not artificially low,” Arriola said.
