Bharti Girjasing is busy. She has just come from work, a full-time job, and will soon have to go to someone from her Rotary club who is still devastated by the recent election results in the Netherlands. Take courage – and get it. “I was in shock myself and then it helps to talk.”

Keeping courage in democracy – it is also the aim of her dissertation, The Democratic Constitutional State of Suriname, the development in the period 1975-2020, for which she obtained her PhD from Erasmus University Rotterdam. Girjasing (34) did her master's degree in public administration there, eleven years ago.

She then continued her studies as an external PhD candidate, because the labor market also beckoned. Girjasing has been working at the Ministry of Finance for five years. She is now head of the National Debt and Treasury Management department there.

Impressive amount of data

Why then pursue a PhD, a plan she started immediately after graduating? “I thought it went by very quickly,” she says, laughing, about her four-year studies. “I couldn't say goodbye to science completely.” And there was the involvement in Suriname, where Girjasing, born in Rotterdam, lived with her parents and brother from the age of eight to eighteen. She returned to the Netherlands in 2007 to study.

In her dissertation, Girjasing presents an impressive amount of data on the development of democracy in Suriname in three periods: the first years of independence (1975-1980), the period of military authority (1980-1987) and the steadily restored democracy (1987-2021). ). She inventoried documents and interviewed about sixty people: experts and 'ordinary' Surinamese, young and old.

Finding sources was not always easy. “Sometimes it took some searching. Even the Constitution of 1975, for example, the first after independence. I could not find the Explanatory Memorandum in the National Archives, nor could I find some Acts through parliament, the National Assembly. Ultimately I was able to retrieve the Memorie through a contact who had written about it himself.” Part of the Surinamese archives were lost in a major fire in 1996. Girjasing: “The clerk of the Assembly was very helpful, but sometimes had to say: sorry, we can no longer find that out.”

With ups and downs, things got better

What were the findings? “I distinguish seven ideals of a democratic constitutional state, from freedom of association and assembly and independent sources of information to voting rights and citizen participation. Suriname deteriorated on six of those seven points during the military period and subsequently, with ups and downs, improved again. Actually, during the military period you saw an improvement on one point, that was civilian participation. A seed for this was planted with the establishment of popular committees, although you may have different views on this. They served as the eyes and ears of the soldiers, but the effect was also that more people were given and took on an active role.”

So all in all, Suriname is not failed state, in the infamous statement by Minister Stef Blok (Foreign Affairs, VVD) from 2018? “No, that goes too far. You can speak of one flawed democracy, a democracy with some flaws and major challenges. The constitutional basis is there. Suriname has the necessary institutions and legal regulations. In practice, there is still much to improve, but you can see that lessons are being learned from the past. The Electoral Regulations are being revised, which now give sparsely populated districts a disproportionate voice in parliament. And what I find very important: the judiciary has proven its independence because the trial against Bouterse was able to proceed when he was president and ended in a verdict, although it was not without a fight. I didn't think it would get this far.”

Extension of the government

Her dissertation results in a series of recommendations, such as strengthening democratic institutions and adjusting the electoral system. “It would also be crucial that parliament no longer positions itself as an extension of the government. That has hardly changed since independence. Parliamentarians must be aware of their responsibilities and which ones checks and balances they must use to fulfill their independent role.”

Many complaints have been made about the effects of traditional ethnic politics in Suriname, with parties that see the state mainly as a means to serve their own supporters with money and jobs. Is Girjasing nevertheless hopeful? “Certainly!” She draws hope from her generation, young people who are less burdened by the past, are worldly wiser and come out more than previous generations.

But, to put things into perspective: “A lot will depend on the economy. Things have never really gone well economically for Suriname. When people have three jobs and can't make ends meet, freedom of expression is not the first thing they worry about.” She deliberately left out the corruption in the country and the undermining influence of the drug mafia. “It is difficult to conduct empirical research into this and to establish a causal link with effects on democracy.”

In March, Girjasing will travel to Suriname, with copies of her dissertation in her pocket. “The best thing would of course be if my recommendations were implemented. It doesn't feel finished yet. I would be proud to have contributed, however small, to the further development of democracy in Suriname.”

Who is Bharti Girjasing?

The Hague Rotarian, and chairman of the Rotary Club Nieuwspoort. co-founder and director of the JIYA foundation, which collected life stories of women. for fusion clothing, for which she traveled to India and collaborated with Indian tailors.