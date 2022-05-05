Alias ​​Otoniel was finally extradited to the United States, and now the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, known as the prison that houses terrorists and dangerous mafia leaders, would await him.

(Also read: The charges that ‘Otoniel’ will face in the United States)

‘Otoniel’ is accused of the crimes of international distribution of cocaine, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to manufacture and distribute international cocaine, and use of firearms in order to promote drug trafficking.

Being one of the largest prisons in the US, it is known for the characters that have been there. One of them is Daniel Rendón Herrera, known as ‘Don Mario’, founder of the ‘Gulf clan’, the same organization as ‘Otoniel’.

(Also read: Alias ​​’Otoniel’ is already in the hands of US authorities)

In this prison there are about 3,000 prisoners. Lunch times are breakfast at 6 a.m., lunch at 11 a.m. and dinner at 4 p.m.

They are two nine-story buildings that in turn are connected by underground.

It should be noted that the Mexican capo ‘Chapo Guzmán’, who was considered a dangerous and bloodthirsty drug trafficker, was in this prison.

For some, this prison is a true hell, sunbathing hours are controlled and some remain alone in their cells.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING