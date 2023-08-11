Boca and Racing will star in one of the most important and entertaining keys to the 2023 Copa Libertadores Quarterfinals. Xeneize comes from leaving Nacional from Uruguay on the road after having reached the definition on penalties while the Academy came back from series against Atlético Nacional after the 3-0 win at the Cilindro de Avellaneda.
Both teams have a rich history in terms of match history, especially in recent years in which they have faced each other in title definitions and which have resulted in very spicy and entertaining matches for both fans.
This classic of Argentine soccer has almost 115 years of history since the first meeting between the two was played on December 6, 1908. That is to say that they have seen their faces in a huge number of opportunities that reaches 214 games and Xeneize counts with a great advantage in history that is 22 games.
|
MATCHES PLAYED
|
214
|
MOUTH VICTORIES
|
93
|
TIES
|
fifty
|
RACING VICTORY
|
71
Being one of the big teams in Argentina, both have participated in a huge number of international tournaments but, despite this, they have faced each other 5 times, which are very few occasions for championships organized by CONMEBOL. They met 3 times in the Copa Libertadores, the first of which was in 1989. Then they met in the 2016 group stage, while the only matchup in direct elimination duels was in 2018 when they met in the quarterfinals.
This is the history in international competitions:
|
MATCHES PLAYED
|
eleven
|
MOUTH VICTORIES
|
5
|
TIES
|
1
|
RACING VICTORY
|
5
Now, they will see each other again in a new edition of the Copa Libertadores and both clashes promise to be very exciting, so all of South American football will be watching what happens between Xeneize and the Academy.
