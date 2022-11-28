As the United States celebrates the National Adoption Month in November, we acknowledge the close cooperation between United States and Colombia to provide homes for vulnerable children. Colombia is the leading country in Latin America in terms of international adoptions to the United States.

During fiscal year 2021, the US Embassy in Bogotá issued more immigrant visas to children adopted by US parents than any other embassy in the world. Between fiscal years 2019 and 2021, 678 children were adopted from Colombia to the United States.

In Colombia, the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF) is the state body in charge of protecting minors and guaranteeing fundamental rights. For this, it has legal instruments such as the Childhood and Adolescence Code, which contains protection measures for minors in an irregular situation. Among these measures is the adoption of an abandoned minor.

Why is there such a strong adoption relationship between the US and Colombia?

Both countries are signatories to the Hague Convention on the Protection of Minors and Cooperation in Matters of Intercountry Adoption. The basis of this convention is the belief that every child and adolescent benefits greatly from a loving home.

Over the years, intercountry adoption has made this permanent for hundreds of thousands of children around the world. When children cannot stay with a secure relative and new parents cannot be found in their countries and communities, intercountry adoption opens another way for children to receive the care, security and love that a permanent family can provide.

In colombia, the relationship between the US Embassy and the ICBF it has been strong and productive for the welfare of the children declared for adoptability. During the pandemic, both organizations worked hand in hand to find harmonious and safe homes in the United States for children and adolescents with special characteristics and needs.

That is not to say that the path to international adoption is easy. In order to adopt a child from Colombia and bring them to live in the United States, the family must first be eligible under United States law. The federal agency that makes this decision is the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) which is part of the Department of Homeland Security. The family must meet certain requirements to determine that they are suitable as prospective adoptive parents, including a housing and safety screening, and a background check.

The Colombian Institute for Family Welfare has developed the adoption program, and ensures that minors who lack it have stable homes. That is why the entity studies and analyzes the requests of couples and individuals who express their desire to receive a minor as a child and approves those who demonstrate their ability to offer them the best affective, family, mental, physical, moral, intellectual, social and economic, in the home that the child needs, with the full awareness that upon receiving it, the affective and legal situation is the same as when a biological child is received.

Children under protection find new homes in the US.

The strong relationship between ICBF and the US ensures that children arrive at their new homes in the United States safe and healthy. A family cannot bring an adopted child to the United States from Colombia until the US government, the ICBF, and the judicial branch in Colombia have all decided that the family is eligible and suitable to adopt the child.

With a process based on the cooperation of the social foundations of both countries, the adopted children will continue to have a loving and safe family in the United States.

US CONSULATE