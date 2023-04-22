On date 32 of the English Premier League, Arsenal equalized in agony at home 3-3 against Southampton, which is located in the lower zone of the standings, and although it continues to be the leader with 75 points, his immediate pursuer Manchester City he will get over it if he wins the two fewer games he has against the Gunners.
The store, that no longer depends on himself to be championfaced the duel with the desire to recover after having drawn 2-2 against West Ham in their last game, while the visit, which was attended by the Argentine Carlos Alcaraz, who scored his team’s first goal after a minute, had just fallen 0-2 against Crystal Palace.
The clash was more than important for Arsenal, since next week he will face Pep Guardiola’s team, in a commitment that could leave the Premier League almost defined. Next, we will review how the position table has been after this confrontation.
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
P.J.
|
1
|
ARSENAL
|
75
|
32
|
2
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
70
|
30
|
3
|
MANCHESTER UNITED
|
59
|
30
|
4
|
NEWCASTLE
|
56
|
30
|
5
|
TOTTENHAM
|
53
|
31
|
6
|
ASTON VILLA
|
fifty
|
31
|
7
|
BRIGHTON
|
49
|
29
|
DATE
|
RIVAL
|
CONDITION
|
33
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
VISITOR
|
3. 4
|
CHELSEA
|
LOCAL
|
35
|
NEWCASTLE
|
VISITOR
|
36
|
BRIGHTON
|
LOCAL
|
37
|
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
|
VISITOR
|
38
|
wolverhampton
|
LOCAL
|
DATE
|
RIVAL
|
CONDITION
|
28
|
WEST HAM
|
LOCAL
|
32
|
BRIGHTON
|
VISITOR
|
33
|
ARSENAL
|
LOCAL
|
3. 4
|
FULHAM
|
VISITOR
|
35
|
LEEDS UNITED
|
LOCAL
|
36
|
everton
|
VISITOR
|
37
|
CHELSEA
|
LOCAL
|
38
|
BRENTFORD
|
VISITOR
