Another day of the Premier League is gone and the competition for the championship is more open than ever. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City will fight until the end of the season to win this title.
On Saturday, March 9, Arsenal faced Brentford and beat them 2-1, with goals from Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. With this result, the Gunners reached 64 points in 28 games and provisionally placed first in the general table.
This Sunday, Liverpool and Manchester City faced each other in a duel that would define several things for the end of this Premier League season.
Both squads met at Anfield. At minute 23, John Stones opened the scoring, but at minute 50, via penalty, Alexis Mac Allister appeared to make it 1-1.
With this tie, Liverpool reached 64 points, the same as Arsenal, but placed second in the overall table because it has a worse goal difference than the Londoners.
Manchester City, for its part, reached 63 points in 18 games, only one point behind the Premier League leaders.
|
Equipment
|
Matches
|
Victories
|
Ties
|
Defeats
|
Points
|
Arsenal
|
28
|
twenty
|
4
|
4
|
64
|
Liverpool
|
28
|
19
|
7
|
2
|
64
|
Manchester City
|
28
|
19
|
6
|
3
|
63
With 10 games left, it seems that the 2023/2024 Premier League is completely open. Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester United? Who will add another English league title?
