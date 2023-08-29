A couple of weeks ago, the UANL Tigers closed the exit of Nicolás ‘Diente’ López. The player was not entirely satisfied with his role within the squad and opened the door to step aside. The reality is that the feline cadre did not put great obstacles to his transfer because in this way he got rid of one of the highest salaries to pay for and also, they released a place for those not born in Mexico to be able to specify one more signing on the closing of the summer.
Now, the cats are calmly studying the market in search of a replacement for the Uruguayan and the reality is that they are in no hurry, because unlike other parts of the world, players can register in Mexico until mid-September. Thus, those of the UANL have on the table the transfer of an Argentine who in effect meets what the team is looking for, it is Franco Cervi.
It is confirmed that the Mexican team has been offered the man from Celta de Vigo and the option attracts the royals, since it is a player profile that meets as a winger or as a midfielder, something Siboldi is looking for from his latest signing. At the moment, everything is in contact between Tigres and his agent, nothing has been achieved with Celta de Vigo, but it is expected that in hours, everything can progress. If the cats are interested, they will make a formal offer for the transfer.
#signing #Franco #Cervi #Tigres
