The Banco de la Nación Argentina (BNA) extended the promotion to buy notebooks and computers personal in 24 installments without interest. It is a plan designed for students and professionals, so they can access a laptop or desktop computer with discounts and up to 24 installments. Something that becomes indispensable in the face of the second wave of coronavirus that forces the school to be taken home again.

The promotion is valid through the BNA online store. Notebooks with prices that start from $ 80,000 to $ 430,000, and desktops ranging from $ 76,000 up to $ 166,000. And the brands are: Apple, Enova, HP, and Dell, among others.

Notebooks in promotion

In principle, the interested parties have up to this friday april 16 to choose and purchase a machine of these characteristics with a payment plan of 24 installments without interest, to be paid with Nativa Mastercard and Nativa Visa credit cards.

As a result of the intense demand and sales of more than $ 400 million, the entity extended the promotion that was originally intended for the 13th and 14th only.

The devices are published in the official store of the entity. Promoting desktops and notebooks it is not part of the 36 flat-rate white line plan.

The machines are with i5 and i7 processor or another with similar characteristics and technological specificities designed for professionals and students in careers related to technology, although in the face of the new restrictions that will force students and teachers to return to virtuality, the wide variety is a good option to renew devices at home ..

It is not the first time that the BNA has opened a financing line of these characteristics. The financing lines to buy computers are usually aimed at university and high school teachers, middle and high school, retired and for the general public.

Desktop

By the end of the month, the entity prepares a TV campaign in 18 or 24 fixed installments, without interest, which can also be purchased by TiendaBNA, which will aim to offer a visual alternative for the continental sporting events scheduled for this year.

“TV and other products or appliances such as home theater, speakers”They warn from the entity.

Meanwhile, follow The White Line Plan with 36 fixed installments is in force for the purchase of all Tecno, Hogar and Electro products.

In addition, he hopes that soon the Nation will launch the fifth stage of the My Moto program – a project developed in conjunction with the Ministry of Productive Development, a quota that they have been renewing month by month and that allows those interested to request credits for the purchase of motorcycles of national manufacture in 48 installments and at a discounted rate, maintaining the same operation as in the three previous editions, with a maximum amount to be financed of up to $ 200,000 per user, for a single term of 48 months with a French amortization system.

YN