Due to Coronavirus, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being organized in an empty stadium. However, to meet the audience shortage, franchise teams have kept the atmosphere resonant with the noise of the recorded audience. You will be surprised to know that the sound of Mumbai’s ‘sound bank’ is amazing in the voice you are hearing in the empty stadiums. An atmosphere is being created for those watching the match from a sound studio in Mumbai, 2000 km from the UAE. IPL broadcaster Star India had prepared for this for three months.

According to the news published in the Indian Express, Star India sports head Sanjog Gupta says, have studied the sound of 100 IPL matches from the year 2018 before the start of IPL. Different research has been done for every match. For example, if there is a match between Chennai and Mumbai, its decibel level is very different from the match between Punjab and Delhi.

All voice dubbed inside the studio

He said, ‘We chose different sounds for every player and every team. When Dhoni, Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli hit a six, the cheer is different than an unknown or young player. When Dhoni hits sixes, applause rings from Chepak Stadium. The sound of the Chinnaswamy Stadium for AB de Villiers and the sound of ‘Shreyas-Shreyas’ echo for Captain Shreyas Iyer from Kotla, Delhi. All the voices have been dubbed inside the studio.

Calls are coming from all over the world

Sanjog Gupta says, ‘We have made a sound bank. We have recorded the voice again in the studio. We cannot use the actual game sound as it involves a lot of things like fireworks, cheerleaders and songs playing in the stadium. There are many layers of voice used here. Apart from the stadium ambience, there are different sounds for fours or sixes. When asked how natural these voices are, he said that calls are coming from all over the world. Other league organizers are also calling. Everyone wants to know how to correct background score.

