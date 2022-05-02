Mexico City.- The former president Vincent Fox is honest in an interview with Yordi Rosado and explains how is the life of a president of Mexico out of his obligations. In addition, he revealed details about the controversies in which he was involved since he decided to dedicate himself to politics, from his secret love affair with Marta Sahagún to the insecurity he felt when winning the 2000 elections.

During the interview, Fox talked about his career in and out of politics, his childhood, his work as president and the relationship he had with his counterparts and what life was like in Los Pinos.

Private life as president

“For a president there is a whole court that is ready to serve him,” Vicente Fox responded when asked about what the life of a president is like.

“There are those who ask for capricious things, I never abused asking for things that did not correspond, if things that had to do with the presidency. But if there are some very abusive ones who are handled with pomp, “he added without revealing names.

Regarding the president’s personal expenses, Jordi Rosado asked the former president who covers them, whether the state or with the salary they receive. To this Fox replied that “everything is part and part. Yes, indeed, the president has everything at his disposal, but I imagine that there are presidents who abuse gluttons and drinkers “

“But certainly, yes. López Obrador does not have to put a weight out of his pocket right now to live as a magician in the National Palace,” he added.

Regarding his actions at the head of the Executive Power, he explained that the Presidential General Staff had assigned him a budget for his personal expenses and for attention to others.

“You don’t bring a wallet, you don’t bring a checkbook, you don’t bring cash. The General Staff or whoever the assistant is taking care of all the things, they are budgeted. López cannot deny that, everything he spends in there is not from his salary, his salary goes entirely to savings”.

What was it like winning the presidency?

In the same interview, the businessman and former president explained that when he won the 2000 elections he felt insecure and decided to take refuge in the Basilica of Guadalupe to get rid of the initial “panic” and ask for the necessary strength to fulfill his mandate.

“When you win, really, I even told myself why I got into this,” he said.

He said that after entrusting himself to the Virgin, he put together a work cabinet with loyal people who would help him with the work that awaited him.

“Hire good people, who come to work with you, who are loyal to you, who are going to respond to you, who also take the reins and are going to fight like you,” he declared.

Fox mentioned that in order to hire staff, he did a headhunt to find the ideal candidates to fill high-level management positions. He acknowledged that this action was highly criticized at the time, but it allowed him to obtain the resumes of three better-prepared people for each position.

However, many of the people he offered the public jobs to turned him down because of the pay.

“Unfortunately, government pay in the public sector was much lower than pay in the private sector,” he said.